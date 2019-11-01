Mahaica man on remand for hammering cousin to death

Twenty-eight-year-old Doma ‘Mario’ Nandlall was yesterday not required to enter a plea after appearing in court to answer to the capital offense of murder.

Nandlall of Lot 76 Middle Street, Unity, Mahaica, East Coast Demerara appeared at the Mahaica Magistrate’s Court.

The charge read by Magistrate Marissa Mittleholzer stated that on October 22, 2019, at Mahaica, East Coast Demerara, he murdered Arvin ‘Krishna’ Dipchand.

The accused was remanded to prison until November 21 when he will make his next court appearance.

On the day of the incident, the two men who were known for their steady squabbles got into an argument when Nandlall accused Dipchand of stealing from him.

Nandlall, who was intoxicated at the time, got angry and hurled a hammer in Dipchand’s direction which struck him to his head causing him to fall.

Filled with rage, he then picked up another piece of wood and struck Dipchand several times to his head. The injured man tried entering his car in an effort to evade the blows but collapsed shortly after.

He was picked up in an unconscious state and rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.