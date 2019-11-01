Health Ministry kicks off new mass drug distribution campaign to end filariasis

The Ministry of Public Health has kicked off yet another mass drug distribution campaign to end filariasis. The goal of the campaign is to end the disease by 2020.

In recent years, the Ministry has amplified its efforts to eradicate filariasis which is commonly known as elephantiasis.

In collaboration with the Pan-American Health Organization (PAHO), and the World Health Organization (WHO), the Ministry launched the annual mass drug administration campaign that is expected to prevent hydrocele and elephantiasis amongst Guyana’s populace. The campaign aims to eradicate the spread of the filarial parasite spread by mosquito bites through the administration of the DEC and albendazole tablets targeting students and workers across the country.

At present, the campaign has received support from other government agencies including the Ministry of Education and Ministry of Finance.

In addition, the US Government, through its USAID Office, has pledged US$2M to the cause.

At yesterday’s launch held at Stabroek Square, in the vicinity of the Stabroek Market, health officials appealed to members of the public to participate in the mass pill distribution exercise.

Under the banner prevention is the best cure, the health officials, including Minster of Public Health, Volda Lawrence, appealed to the gathering to seize the opportunity to learn more about the disease and use the information to safeguard themselves.

According to the Minister, statistics shows that lymphatic filariasis is a leading cause of permanent disability worldwide.

She added, “In 2000, over 120 million persons were affected worldwide, with some 40 million disfigured and or disabled by filariasis.”

“We do not want persons within our communities to suffer this fate. That is why collectively, we have agreed to step up this campaign and to work together assiduously to combat and eliminate this often-neglected disease.”

Minister Lawrence noted that Guyana has made tremendous progress in the fight against filaria to reach the goal of the elimination of the disease.

She said the elimination campaign, which is a continuation of work started years ago, is built on the mass drug administration, morbidity management and disability prevention.

“Guyana has made tremendous progress in recent years, in the roll-out of the mass drug distribution. We have been able to net coverage of 85% and our hats are raised to those persons who took the medication to our people, across the length and breadth of Guyana.”

She noted too that “The pills are available to everyone except pregnant women, severely ill persons, and persons shorter than 90 cm. They are not eligible for the drug distribution.”

Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Karen Boyle-Campbell, told the attendees that while Guyana is poised to reach elimination status come next year, the goal is only achievable with full participation of people across the various regions.

The mass drug distribution campaign has been rolled out in all the regions except for Regions 8 and 9.

A survey carried out found that the two regions Potaro-Siparuni and Upper Takatu-Upper Essequibo regions are not affected by the disease.

Country representative for the Pan American Health Organisation (PAHO) Dr. William Adu-Krow said, nonetheless that while the prevalence of the disease has fallen significantly, it must be eradicated.