ECCB Elizabeth Styles 40-over Cricket continues tomorrow Dindyal, Albert, Cleon McEwen score 50s

Hamenauth Dindyal and Vivian Albert scored half-centuries while Pradesh Balkishun made 40 and captured three wickets to spearhead Enterprise to victory over Golden Grove ‘A’ while Cleon McEwen scored an even half-century for Golden Grove ‘B’ as action in East Coast Cricket Board (ECCB) Elizabeth Styles 40-over Cricket competition continued last Sunday.

In bright sunshine and on an excellent batting pitch at Better Hope Community Centre, Better Hope Raptors (BHR) won the toss and elected to bat. Ricknauth Rooplall scored a quick 35 while Reaaz Mohamed chalked up 32.

BHR were bowled out for 210 in the 36th over. Bowling for Mon Repos Sports Club ‘B’ (MRB) were Brian Jagmohan 4-30 and Vikash Jaikarran 2-39. In reply, MRB were eventually reduced to 166 all out in the 34th over, Ravendra Samaroo scored 42 and Reaz Mohamed 36. Mustafaa Azimullah picked up 2 for 16 as BHR won by 44 runs.

At Buxton Community Centre – Golden Grove Cricket Club ‘B’ (GGB) won the toss and batted first in match reduced to 30 overs. GGCB were bowled out for 144 in the 27th over with Cleon McEwan stroking an even half-century and Solomon Persaud hammering a quick-fire 33 with five sixes.

Ryan McKay grabbed 6-18 for the Buxton ‘Carl Hooper’ Cricket Club ‘B’ which could only survive 22 overs before being bowle

d out for 107. Ganesh Surajpaul was the only batsman who put up a fight; scoring 56 (7×4 3×6). Richard Woolford took 4-21, Randy Lindore 3-23 and Orin Gardner 3-33 as GGCB won by 38 runs.

At Enterprise Community Centre – Enterprise ‘Busta” Sports Club ‘A’ (EBSC) won the toss and batted first and made 219-3 in 30 overs, reduced quota of overs. Hamenauth Dindyal’s 56 included 10 boundaries, Vivian Albert’s 64 was decorated with eight fours while Pradesh Balkishun contributed 40. Kieron Roberts, Oswin Blair and Orshum Blackman had one wicket each.

In reply ESCA made light work of GGA, bowling them out for 88 in the 19th over with Lawrence Pellew striking 33 and Kishan DaSilva supporting with 21. Pradesh Balkishun had 3-8 as ESCA won by 131 runs.

The competition continues on Sunday with Better-Hope Raptors clashing with Better Hope Cricket Club (B) at Better-Hope Community Centre. Imran Khan will be the Umpire. At Buxton Community Centre Ground, Buxton ‘Carl Hooper’ Cricket Club (A) verses Mon Repos Cricket Club (A) with Umpire Omadat Samaroo officiating.

At Enterprise Community Centre Ground, Enterprise ‘Busta’ Cricket Club (B) will host Lowland Cricket Club with the Umpire being Gavin D’Aguiar.