The people must have a say in ministerial appointments – President Granger

As Guyana prepares for the upcoming general election President David Granger has said that all candidates, with the intention of becoming Government Ministers, must first secure the trust of the people within their constituencies before they can be appointed.

This was disclosed during a podcast hosted by Journalist Gordon Moseley on Sunday last. The President was asked several questions on matters regarding the country including the coalesced APNU+AFC government’s preparation for the elections.

Even as he shared his hope of returning to office for another term, President Granger hinted that there will undoubtedly be some changes.

It was at this juncture that the Head of State shared how he intended to choose ministers once re-elected to office. He disclosed that in order to be eligible they must possess, intelligence, integrity, a commitment to Guyana and loyalty.

“We need to have ministers and public officials who are incorruptible. The people of Guyana must be satisfied with these persons selected. We have to continue selecting the best Guyanese.”

According to President Granger, all six parties of the Coalition – the People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR), the Alliance For Change (AFC), the Working People’s Alliance (WPA), the Justice For All Party (JFAP), the Guyana Action Party (GAP), and the National Front Alliance (NFA) – will make recommendations for persons to be selected as ministers.

Based on the recommendations, the Head of State said, “I would like to see gender equality. I would like to see that there is a balance between persons representing the different constituencies in the country and anyone who is elected must understand that this is one country and that we are trying to remove inequalities. We are trying to remove extreme poverty and we want people who are committed to these ideas and objectives.”

Furthermore, Moseley asked the President if he will prepare his own list of ministers that he wants with him.

In response he said, “I am prepared to prepare a list of ministries and define the list of duties that have to be preformed and I am prepared to examine the possible list of candidates.”

“However, whichever candidates are selected must secure the trust of the constituencies in that the people must know the candidates. That is important to me I don’t want to have a cabinet of technocrats who the people don’t know. The people must trust the ministers; they must know who are representing them in the National Assembly.”

In doing so, the President indicated that during the selection process more careful checks will be done in choosing ministers. Persons will be asked to provide proof that they meet the necessary requirements to be a minister.

The screening may even go as far as personal interviews to ensure that the candidates support the policy of the party because, according to President Granger, “People vote for parties based on the policies they say they will implement.”