Latest update October 31st, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Rice farmer charged with murder of teen found buried in house foundation

Oct 31, 2019 News 0

Shackled, and with his head bowed, rice farmer Jairam Seepersaud, entered the Wales Magistrates’ Court yesterday to be charged with the murder of 14-year-old Christopher Basdeo.

Remanded: Jairam Seepersaud

Murdered: Christopher Basdeo

The teen’s body was found buried in the foundation of an abandoned house at La Parfaite Harmonie, West Bank Demerara, 13 days ago.
Seepersaud, 42, of Lot 548 La Parfaite Harmonie, appeared before Magistrate Seepaul Ali and was remanded to prison until December 12.

The area where police found the body

Seepersaud is alleged to have murdered Basdeo on October 17. He is known to the victim’s family.
Police said he told investigators that he and Basdeo were drinking ‘Banko’ wine when an argument erupted over money. He then became enraged and struck the teen in his head with a piece of wood.
A boy accidentally found the corpse on October 23.
The child was on his way to a creek in the 548 La Parfaite Harmonie area when he noticed a dog scratching at something within the foundation of an unfinished property.
He used a stick to dig at the spot and
unearthed bits of cloth and a skull.
Police, who had already detained Seepersaud, said that he took them to the spot, where they unearthed Basdeo’s corpse.
A postmortem performed yesterday revealed that cause of death was brain haemorrhage caused by blunt trauma to the head.

 

More in this category

Sports

Brusche’ Basketball Clinics bouncing along Linden Primary Schools to benefit today; Sec. Schools tomorrow

Brusche’ Basketball Clinics bouncing along Linden Primary Schools...

Oct 31, 2019

For the past decade on a bi-annual basis, basketball students across Guyana have been benefitting for the experience and largesse of the Brusche Family of Linden. The trio of Mike (1960s), Clifton...
Read More
Fifties for Savory, Barnwell, Reifer & Anderson Jaguars beat Rest team by 80 runs at Bourda

Fifties for Savory, Barnwell, Reifer &...

Oct 31, 2019

BCB/Ivan Madray Memorial T20 RHT Thunderbolt Flour, Albion, Tucber Park, Blairmont and Rose Hall Canje win

BCB/Ivan Madray Memorial T20 RHT Thunderbolt...

Oct 31, 2019

Crème de la crème to clash at National Schools’ C/Ships, November 17-21

Crème de la crème to clash at National...

Oct 31, 2019

Guyanese Sinclair, Nedd included in WI Emerging Players squad for Regional Super 50

Guyanese Sinclair, Nedd included in WI Emerging...

Oct 31, 2019

Fireside Grill N Chill backs Rawle Toney 3×3 Classic

Fireside Grill N Chill backs Rawle Toney 3×3...

Oct 31, 2019

Features/Columnists

  • Guyana is funny

    Five years ago the BBC reported on the sunny names of some minor political parties which were launched in India. One was... more

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019