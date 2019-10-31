Rice farmer charged with murder of teen found buried in house foundation

Latest update October 31st, 2019 12:59 AM
Shackled, and with his head bowed, rice farmer Jairam Seepersaud, entered the Wales Magistrates’ Court yesterday to be charged with the murder of 14-year-old Christopher Basdeo.
The teen’s body was found buried in the foundation of an abandoned house at La Parfaite Harmonie, West Bank Demerara, 13 days ago.
Seepersaud, 42, of Lot 548 La Parfaite Harmonie, appeared before Magistrate Seepaul Ali and was remanded to prison until December 12.
Seepersaud is alleged to have murdered Basdeo on October 17. He is known to the victim’s family.
Police said he told investigators that he and Basdeo were drinking ‘Banko’ wine when an argument erupted over money. He then became enraged and struck the teen in his head with a piece of wood.
A boy accidentally found the corpse on October 23.
The child was on his way to a creek in the 548 La Parfaite Harmonie area when he noticed a dog scratching at something within the foundation of an unfinished property.
He used a stick to dig at the spot and
unearthed bits of cloth and a skull.
Police, who had already detained Seepersaud, said that he took them to the spot, where they unearthed Basdeo’s corpse.
A postmortem performed yesterday revealed that cause of death was brain haemorrhage caused by blunt trauma to the head.
