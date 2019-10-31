Region 10 RDC threatens action against company for disrespecting its female employees

Serious and swift action is being threatened by the Regional Democratic Council (RDC) of Region 10 against one of the Region’s employers. This is according to Regional Chairman, Renis Morian.

The employer in question, a security company (name withheld), has come under intense scrutiny from RDC for what the Regional Chairman has dubbed “total and consistent disrespect of its female employees (security guards)”. According to Morian, it is evident that the company seems bent on destroying the tranquillity that exists in the Region’s labour environment.

Emphasising his dissatisfaction with the company, Morian said that the company’s management has been engaged on several occasions. Given the fact that the company continues to disregard calls for it to improve, the Regional Chairman said that, he, like the rest of his council, is prepared to take action.

“As Regional Chairman of Upper Demerara/Berbice, I am really fed-up meeting with the leaders of this security service to no avail and I want to join with the rest of my council and take immediate action as we will certainly not continue like this,” Morian said.

He is convinced that the female employees are deliberately being taken advantage of. According to the Regional Chairman too, “in this age and time women, after being disrespected in many ways, I will not sit by idly and allow it to continue…this council will not allow it to happen.”

Morian disclosed that the female security guards are being treated as though they are in the “Russian Gulag”. According to him, the women within the company are reportedly continuously exposed to “severe verbal dressing down publicly and privately”.

“I want to say that we at the council will certainly have to act in the interest of residents here as it is our responsibility to ensure that they are protected,” the Regional Chairman said.

He went on to disclose that there continues to be numerous and continuous complaints from the employees of the company.

Naming an official of the company, Morian said that, “he (the official) has issues when the female staffers raise their hurts with the administration and council.”

The Regional Chairman made it clear that his council will step in since the company has had several chances to address the prevailing shortcomings. “We are calling on the Honourable Labour Minister and the Honourable Minister of Social Protection to act now as these concerns are grave… We have walked a very long journey from 2015, hence we are protecting our gains and the stability that is obtained in this region,” Morian declared.

The evidently upset Regional Chairman continued, “We are not without recourse. I am declaring as the Regional Chairman that this security company cannot denigrate women and be allowed to function in this region. Enough is enough and action is going to be taken. The people await due process to resolve the summarily dismissal and suspensions,” Morian said.

He noted that the council in its November meeting, which is slated for next week Thursday, will address this as a priority issue, adding that “a course of action will be taken as we are fed up and want to see action taken as time for discussion is over.” He said that based on the decisions taken at the upcoming meeting measures will be implemented swiftly since the Region is aiming to send a message to the security firm that “the perception of anything goes in Region 10 is a myth…no longer will the region sit by while employees are taken advantage of under the pretext that the employers are providing employment to many.”

“Don’t be fooled we are united on this issue and ready,” the Regional Chairman asserted as he added, “The Council after its meeting will be sending a formal complaint to the Department of Labour and the Ministry of Social Protection.”