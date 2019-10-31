Latest update October 31st, 2019 12:59 AM

Man “broadsides” woman who turns car on his bridge

A shopkeeper was yesterday granted bail on an assault charge in which the court heard that he used a cutlass to deal a woman several lashes because she turned her motor vehicle on his bridge.
Fifty-two-year-old Otis Khan, from East La Penitence, Georgetown, appeared before Chief Magistrates’ Ann McLennan in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts, to have the charge read to him.
The charge stated that on July 30, 2019, at Georgetown, Khan unlawfully assaulted Collette Fanfare. He denied the allegation.
According to the facts of the charge, Fanfare drove her motorcar on to the bridge of the defendant. Fanfare’s action annoyed the defendant and they then got into an argument.
Khan left and returning with a cutlass in his hand, approached Fanfare and dealt her several lashes about her body. Police prosecutor Annalisa Brummell made no objection to bail and the defendant was released on $10,000, bail. The matter was set to a date in November.

