Man “broadsides” woman who turns car on his bridge

Latest update October 31st, 2019 12:59 AM
A shopkeeper was yesterday granted bail on an assault charge in which the court heard that he used a cutlass to deal a woman several lashes because she turned her motor vehicle on his bridge.
Fifty-two-year-old Otis Khan, from East La Penitence, Georgetown, appeared before Chief Magistrates’ Ann McLennan in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts, to have the charge read to him.
The charge stated that on July 30, 2019, at Georgetown, Khan unlawfully assaulted Collette Fanfare. He denied the allegation.
According to the facts of the charge, Fanfare drove her motorcar on to the bridge of the defendant. Fanfare’s action annoyed the defendant and they then got into an argument.
Khan left and returning with a cutlass in his hand, approached Fanfare and dealt her several lashes about her body. Police prosecutor Annalisa Brummell made no objection to bail and the defendant was released on $10,000, bail. The matter was set to a date in November.
Oct 31, 2019For the past decade on a bi-annual basis, basketball students across Guyana have been benefitting for the experience and largesse of the Brusche Family of Linden. The trio of Mike (1960s), Clifton...
Oct 31, 2019
Oct 31, 2019
Oct 31, 2019
Oct 31, 2019
Oct 31, 2019
GECOM with the chairman, Claudette Singh’s approval, has decided that once you do not want to collect your ID card, you... more
Five years ago the BBC reported on the sunny names of some minor political parties which were launched in India. One was... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders The business community in the Caribbean – both foreign and local – has made no collective statement... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]