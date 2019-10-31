Labourer committed to High Court for murder of friend

A labourer was yesterday committed to stand trial at the High Court for the death of his friend in 2018. Phillip Solomon was before Senior Magistrate Leron Daly in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court where his Preliminary Inquiry (PI) was being conducted.

The 41-year-old, of Ice House Road, Timehri, was not required to plead to the indictable charge, which alleged that he murdered Vernon Cummings on October 24, 2018 at Timehri, East Bank Demerara (EBD).

Yesterday Magistrate Daly ruled at the completion of the PI, that the prosecution was able to prove every element of its case and as such, she is of the opinion that the defendant should stand trial at the High Court for murder.

According to reports, the parties were known to each other as they both worked at the Timehri wharf as labourers. They were drinking buddies.

On the day in question, it was a regular day of drinking for the men. However, they had a misunderstanding and as a result, they got into a heated argument which subsequently led to a scuffle.

Reports indicated that the victim armed himself with a piece of iron and the defendant took up a wooden paddle, and they began hitting each other.

Moreover, the defendant’s brother on being informed about the fight, rushed to the scene to make peace.

The brother was able to take away the piece of iron from Cummings. The defendant took that opportunity to deal the victim a lash to the head, causing him to fall. Cummings was rushed to the Diamond Public Hospital where he died while receiving treatment.

Solomon was arrested and later charged for the offence. He is expected to make an appearance for his trial at the next sitting of the Assizes.