Jagdeo address no longer at State House

The Leader of the Opposition, Bharrat Jagdeo, has changed his address from State House. For years, the Guyana Elections Commission had his address as the home of the President.

However, yesterday, Jagdeo, the current leader of the People’s Progressive Party visited the GECOM office located at Plaisance Primary School, East Coast Demerara.

His new address would be at his Pradoville 2 home, located behind the Sparendaam Police Station, East Coast Demerara.