GNBS-certified DMCR lab offers expanded services

The laboratory of the Annandale, East Coast Demerara Doobay Medical and Research Centre Inc. (DMRC) has been certified by the Guyana National Bureau of Standards (GNBS).
According to a released issued by the company, DMRC laboratory was certified by GNBS in its Hematology and Clinical Chemistry departments on June 5, 2018.
It was noted that in August 2018, the laboratory expanded its services to introduce Serology (Malaria, Dengue, and H.pylori) and Urology (Urinalysis, Pregnancy) testing. The laboratory has two qualified and licensed Medical Technologist. In July 2019, DMRC Laboratory participated for the first time in the National Quality Awards for Small Business Services held by the GNBS. An audit was conducted to determine the laboratory’s Quality Management Principles in seven areas, which includes Customer Focus, Improvement and Safety. Upon this evaluation, the Laboratory was presented with the Green Initiative/Environmental Requirements Award in Small Business Services on October 17, 2019.
In its release the company said, “Management of DMRC would like to thank GNBS for this opportunity and look forward to participating in the next National Quality Award 2021.”
DMRC is a not for profit organisation that opened its doors for service and business on September 11, 2011 in providing affordable and quality healthcare services to the public. “Initially we were offering only dialysis and is the largest dialysis provider in the Caribbean, however to further extend our humanitarian reach the company has expanded its services and is now offering; Laboratory Testing, Pharmaceuticals, Radiology services, Gastroscopy and Outpatient services; where we house a General Medical Practitioner, Internist, Gynaecologist and Gastroenterologist,” the release added.
