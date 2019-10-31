GECOM Chair will hold press conference on November 8

Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) Chair, (ret’d) Justice Claudette Singh S.C told reporters last Tuesday that she will hold a press conference to address matters related to GECOM’s preparations for the March 2, 2020 General and Regional Elections.

This comes after both the political opposition and the Guyana Press Association (GPA) called on her to make herself available to the press to clarify matters before the Commission and the Secretariat.

She had told Kaieteur News that she would speak to the press when decisions are being made, and several decisions were made at last Tuesday’s statutory meeting.