Flood waters forces school closure

The Carlton Hall Primary School has been closed for a while now and there are strong indications that it will remain that way for a while.

The school compound has been under water that hasn’t shown any sign of receding more than a mere few inches anytime soon. Each time it appears to be going, it returns higher than the time before.

A visit to the affected villages in the Mahaicony district area conjured an interesting discovery. The water receded for a few hours and residents were somewhat at ease.

Just as they were about to fully relax, high tide hit again and this time the flood waters rose way higher. Residents are at their wits end and have no idea what else to do but to sit and wait.

While contractors are scrambling to fix the defences for miles along the shoreline at various intervals, this is not the only area that has been severely affected by the waters.

In the West Berbice region the Belladrum Beach area which runs all the way east to Weldaad and west to Profit, has also been experiencing overtopping as waves estimated to be at least seven feet high are crashing onto the shore line and running into that section Bellamy Canal.

On West Coast Demerara, Den Amstel, Hague Jib, Anna Catherina, Stewartville, Uitvlugt and Parika were once again affected.

In fact, a koker located at Stewartville, on Tuesday, gave way under the pressure it was withstanding. GuySuCo workers had to install a plank when the waters receded to act as temporary door, as villages were under threat of excessive flooding.

Last evening, Response Officer of the Civil Defence Commission (CDC) Captain Salim October, said that a permanent structure will replace the temporary door within seven days.

He added that residents along the Region Three coastline were not severely affected this time around since they adhered to warnings and were better prepared.