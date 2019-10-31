Fifties for Savory, Barnwell, Reifer & Anderson Jaguars beat Rest team by 80 runs at Bourda

Story and photos Sean Devers

In a game with began late in bright sunshine due to preparation moisture on the pitch resulting in yesterday’s 50-over practice game for next month’s Regional Super50 being reduced to 45 overs, Guyana Jaguars beat a Rest Team by 80 runs.

On a sluggish track which was slightly difficult to bat on, the Rest team asked the Jaguars to bat and led by a carefully constructed 117-run opening that lasted 27.2 overs between Kemol Savory and Tagenarine Chanderpaul and fifties from Chris Barnwell and Raymond Reifer, the Jaguars reached 280-4 from 45 overs.

Savory continued his good form with a solid 65 from 91 balls with nine fours and two sixes and used up 61 dots balls in his innings while Chanderpaul made a sedate 49 from 81 balls as he reached the boundary five times and faced 56 dot balls.

Barnwell’s unbeaten 74 lasted 51 balls and included three fours and four sixes while Reifer hit two fours and six sixes in his 10 boundaries in an innings which lasted just 35 balls. The Rest team was 200-7 in 38 overs when bad light stopped play with West Indies U-19 batsman Kevlon Anderson unbeaten on well compiled 68 from 91 balls with three fours and two sixes.

Skipper Vishaul Singh (28) Raymond Perez (25) and Kevin Sinclair (20) were the other batsmen to reach 20. Ronsford Beaton (2-39), Clinton Pestano (2-38) and Veerasammy Permaul (2-38) bowled well for the Jaguars who hunt their 10th 50-over title and first since 2005.

Police batsman Savory and fellow left-hander Chanderpaul were required to play circumspect cricket due to the two-pace nature of the pitch but scored at a snail’s pace as, especially Chanderpaul struggled to finds the gaps and rotate the strike; after 10 overs the Jaguars were 30 without loss.

The 24-year-old Savory, one of two players in the squad without Regional senior team experience, pulled 23-year-old pacer Nial Smith (the other player picked for the first time) for four to reach his fifty from 85 balls with six fours and two sixes and celebrated with three more boundaries; the last one; an extravagant cut, in an over which leaked 19 from the inexperienced Smith who ended with figures of 8-1-71-1.

Savory departed after cutting left-arm spinner Gudakesh Motie to point while Chanderpaul who pulled Richie Looknauth for four, was removed by Smith in the next over to leave the Jaguars on 118-2 in the 29th over.

Skipper Leon Johnson (7) did not last long as he departed off pacer Keon Joseph at 142-3 before Reifer and Barnwell joined forces and increased the tempo with pugnacious stroke-play to the delight of a fair crowd of die-hard cricket fans.

Barnwell, who reached his 50 from 40 balls with three fours and four sixes, deposited Joseph onto Regent Road and into GFC off consecutive balls. Reifer, who reached his half-century from just 28 balls with five sixes and lofted Joseph for six and pulled him for four as he conceded 61 in his seven overs.

Reifer smashed Renaldo Ali-Mohamed, whose two overs cost 29 runs, for a couple of massive sixes in the last over. When the Rest team began their reply Beaton removed Trevon Griffith (14) and Tevin Imlach as they slipped to 24-2 before Sinclair was bowled by Reifer at 59-3.

Singh and Perez offered resistance before Singh was caught and bowled by Pestano and Perez and Ali-Mohamed were both removed by Permaul as Anderson watched as wickets fell around him.

Anderson reached his fifty from 75 balls with three fours and three sixes as he continued to play some elegant drives and stylish cuts. But Pestano sent back Motie (4) at 189-7 before Anthony Adams (4) and Anderson saw the 200 posted before bad light stopped play with seven overs remaining.

The Jaguars, who lost to the CCC in the last final, will play their final practice game tomorrow at Enmore from 09:30hrs.