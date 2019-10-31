Latest update October 31st, 2019 12:59 AM

Brusche’ Basketball Clinics bouncing along Linden Primary Schools to benefit today; Sec. Schools tomorrow

Oct 31, 2019 Sports 0

For the past decade on a bi-annual basis, basketball students across Guyana have been benefitting for the experience and largesse of the Brusche

Equipment that was handed over to the Ministry of Education in New A

Family of Linden. The trio of Mike (1960s), Clifton (1970s) and James (1980s), have all donned national colours and did Guyana proud but are on a deliberate path to give back in tangible ways.
It was on the advice of younger brother Cloyde, that they started holding basketball clinics a decade ago and according to James, it has been a resounding success to date. Yesterday, over 35-students benefitted from a session held at the Plaisance Basketball Court on the East Coast of Demerara after which the team made their way to the Burnham Basketball Court in the City where a similar amount of students were taken through the paces of learning the fundamentals of the sport.
Four schools including Presidents College and Plaisance Primary attended the Plaisance session. Today, Primary Schools in Linden will congregate at the Mackenzie Sports Club Hard Court from 13:00hrs while tomorrow Secondary School students will have their turn from the same time at the same venue. The

James Brusche (right) and other officials seen with students displaying their certificates yesterday following the completion of the session at the Burnham Basketball Court in the City.

final clinic is set for Monday in Kwakwani where Primary Schools will get their turn from 11:00hrs and secondary from 13:00hrs.
James Brusche commented on the importance of the clinic over the years: “The clinics have been getting a great response through the years. Over 250 primary schools students have benefited from these clinics every year. In terms of equipment, we have presented two pairs of Basketball Backboards to the primary schools in Linden while the students who have attended the clinics have received basketball pins, tee shirts, balls and certificates. At the end of November this year, another pair of basketball backboards would be donated to the primary schools in Linden.”
Meanwhile, the Brusche Basketball Tournament has reached the semi final stage. Tomorrow at the Mackenzie Sports Club Hard Court from 19:00hrs, Kwakwani will tackle Plasiance while two hours later, Kings will take on Royals.

 

 

Brusche' Basketball Clinics bouncing along Linden Primary Schools to benefit today; Sec. Schools tomorrow





