BCB/Ivan Madray Memorial T20 RHT Thunderbolt Flour, Albion, Tucber Park, Blairmont and Rose Hall Canje win

Play in the BCB/Ivan Madray First Division knockout T20 Memorial tournament commenced last weekend with last year’s runners-up Rose Hall Town Thunderbolt Flour, Albion, Blairmont and Rose Hall Canje winning their first-round matches; defending champions Young Warriors drew the bye.

At the Area ‘H’ Ground – Rose Hall Town Namilco Thunderbolt Flour defeated Upper Corentyne by eight wickets. Upper Corentyne won the toss and elected to bat first. They were bowled out for 78 in 13 overs, Tameshwar Ramoutar top scored with 22.

Junior Sinclair continued his outstanding form with the ball to claim 3 for 7 from 4 overs while his elder cousin Kevin Sinclair took 3 for 27. In response, RHT Thunderbolt Flour raced to 80 for 2 from 8.4 overs with Junior Sinclair hitting 36 and Kevlon Anderson 22 not out. Viendra Gooniah took 1 for 16 from 2 overs.

Albion overcame an early scare to defeat Police by 101 runs at the historic Albion Community Centre Ground – Police had reduced the strong Albion to 80 for 8 but good contributions from the talented Sarwan Chaitnarine (37) and Gudakesh Motie (35) assisted the home team to 174 all out in 20 overs. Extras contributed a healthy 21.

C. Drakes took 4 for 26, A. Mentore 3 for 17 and C. Phillips 2 for 24 for the law men, who in response were skittled out for 73; Grisean Grant top scoring with 23 (3×4 1×6). West Indies leg Spinner Devendra Bishoo gabbed 4 for 11, Kevin Umroa 3 for 38 and Veersammy Permaul 2 for 18 for Albion.

West Indies all-rounder Romario Sheperd hit a polished 65 as Tucber Park eased past Skeldon by 50 runs at the No69 Ground – Tucber Park amassed 162 for 7 from their allotted 20 overs with Garfield Benjamin 31 and Keon De Jesus 21. Skeldon were bowled out for 115, Kwesi Mickle 2 for 15 and Leon Swammy 2 for 20 were the visitor’s best bowlers.

At the Bush Lot Ground – Underdogs Rose Hall Canje, defeated a strong West Berbice team by six runs. Rose Hall Canje amassed 133 for 8 from their 20 overs with Lloyd David 31, Jerome Andrews 28 and Joel Seetaram 21 being the principal scorers. Andrew Dutchin took 3 for 4 for West Berbice.

Needing to score 134 runs from 20 overs to advance to the second round, West Berbice was restricted to 127 for 7. Shamar Angel 28 and Steffan Adams 20 were the best batters for a disappointed West Berbice team.

Rose Hall Canje skipper Ameer Rahaman led his team’s bowling with 2 for 21 runs from four overs. In the fifth match played, Blairmont defeated Port Mourant at the Port Mourant Ground.