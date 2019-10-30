Wray, Welcome slam half centuries as North Georgetown, St. Pius triumph

North Georgetown and St. Pius Primary Schools registered victories when the latest round of matches in the Georgetown leg of the Guyana Cricket Board / Cricket West Indies Kiddy competition continued yesterday at Thirst Park.

North Georgetown Primary defeated Winfer Gardens by 62 runs. North Georgetown Primary batted first and managed 168-2. Openers Dellon Wray and Kareem Caesar added 52 to give their team a steady start before the latter was dismissed for 18 with one four and two sixes.

Wray then put on a further 88 for the second wicket with Samuel Barkoye to steady the innings well. Wray made 56 with 10 fours and two sixes while Barkoye scored 41 not out including six fours.

Winfer Gardens responded with 106-7. Shane Prince struck two fours and two sixes in a top score of 29 while Joshua Reid made 11 as Caesar took 1-1 and Wray 1-3. St. Pius Primary beat The New Guyana School by 112 runs.

St. Pius Primary took first strike and posted a challenging 178-8. Jamal Fraser and Brian Browne added 66 for the first wicket stand. Browne hit three fours and one six before he was run out for 24 while Fraser was dismissed hit wicket for 36 which contained two fours and three sixes. Donovan Welcome struck four fours and seven sixes in a top score of 64 while Kevin Jordan and Vennika Adolph chipped in with 13 and 12 respectively. David Hackett took 2-4. The New Guyana School responded with 66-9. Jose Rodrigues (11) was the only batter to reach double figures as Adolph claimed 2-12. The competition continues today.