Tucville teen charged for killing soldier

A 17-year-old of Tucville Squatting Area, Georgetown, was yesterday brought before the court for the murder of Olijah Chesney, a member of the Guyana Defence Force, who was found dead with gunshot wounds.

The teen was remanded to the Juvenile Holding Centre by Magistrate Dylon Bess when he appeared in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts. Given that the defendant is only 17-year-old his matter was heard in the Children’s Court and was held in camera.

The charge read that on October 14, 2019, at Tucville Georgetown, while being in the company of others, he murdered Olijah Chesney, during the course of a robbery.

According to information received, Chesney made arrangement with the defendant to purchase a motorcycle. On the day in question Chesney had $100,000 in a bag to make the purchase.

When Chesney arrived at the locatio

n where he and the defendant had agreed on to meet to make the purchase, the defendant and others robbed the soldier of the cash before shooting him and disposing his body in Tucville Squatting Area. The teen was later arrested and charged.

He was remanded to the Juvenile Holding Center and is expected to make his next court appearance on November 18, 2019.