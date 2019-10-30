Toddler drowns in trench

An 18-month-old girl is now dead after she allegedly fell into a trench at the back of her home, located at Harlem, West Coast Demerara (WCD).

The incident occurred Monday afternoon between 17:00hrs and 18:15hrs. The child was identified as Aleena Mohamed.

The child’s mother, 23-year-old Kaishrie Ramchand, stated that at around 17:15hrs, she took Aleena to the back yard so that she could take a bath. She said she forgot that the gate to a sheep pen, that leads to the trench, was open.

Ms. Ramchand said she left Aleema in the yard and went upstairs to collect a towel. Upon returning, she did not see her daughter.

An alarm was then raised and searches were conducted in the nearby trench and it was there that the child’s body was eventually found.

She was rushed to the West Demerara Regional hospital where she was pronounced dead on arrival.

No marks of violence were reportedly seen. The body is presently at the Ezekiel funeral parlor awaiting a post mortem.