Third edition of Turbo KO Football Tournament launched

The third edition of the Annual Turbo knockout Football tournament was launched yesterday with twenty teams announced as participants. They are Georgetown Football Club, Camptown Football Club, defending champions Northern Rangers, Riddim Squad, GT Panthers, Pele, Eastveldt, Beacons FC, Police, Buxton Stars, Mahaica Determinators, Dynamic, Timheri Panthers, Uitvlugt Warriors, Pouderoyen, Eagles United, Black Pearl FC, Santos U20, Fruta Conquerors U20 and Buxton United U20.

Speaking at yesterday’s launch, Petra’s representative Mark Alleyne contended that, “There is no better feeling as an administrator than the sport excelling. We believe that this partnership will continue to be a successful one.” He spoke in the absence of Petra Co-Director Troy Mendonca.

Representing the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) was Youth Coach Wayne Dover who contended that they (GFF) are particularly interested in this tournament because of the youth teams.

Meanwhile, tournament title sponsors Turbo, through their parent company Guyana Beverages Inc. (GBI), commented on their continued support. Marketing Manager Raymond Govinda said, “We believe that the tournament provides the perfect platform to develop new talents and foster the growth of football.”

He added that the company has extended its reach to feature other sports throughout the year but had to continue this one based on its successes. The tournament will feature 10 playing days, beginning on the 9th of November and concluding on December 6.

The first prize for the tournament will be $400,000 with second place bagging $200,000, third $100,000 and fourth, $50,000. The tournament will be played exclusively at the Ministry of Education (MOE) ground on Carifesta Avenue.