Tender Board Rejects Ivor Allen’s Bids for GECOM Project

Oct 30, 2019

Bids submitted by well-known contractor Ivor Allen were yesterday rejected by the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board during its weekly bid opening.

The rejected bids were for a number of projects for the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM). However, the projects had the restrictive tendering process applied to them. According to the “Procurement Classroom” Restricted tendering is a procurement method that limits the request for tenders to a select number of suppliers, contractors or service providers.

Ivor Allen was approved to submit bids as an individual, since he has his own company. However he submitted the bids under Alki Investment & Trading Company Limited, which is a company that he is associated with.
Since this is not in keeping with the regulations of the process, his bids were rejected.
Other notable projects are Ministry of Education, Supply and Delivery of Fresh Ration; Essequibo Technical Institute Dormitory and the Construction of the Yarrowkabra Secondary School on the Linden Highway.

GECOM
Construction of Lunch Room at Lot 41 High & Cowan Streets Kingston

 

 

 

 

Renovation of Security Guard Hut at Lot 4 High & Cowan Streets Kingston

 

 

 

 

Renovation of Boat House Soesdyke, East Bank Demerara.

 

 

 

 

Ministry of Education
Supply and Delivery of Fresh Ration, Essequibo Technical Institute Dormitory

 

 

Construction of Yarrowkabra Secondary School on the Linden Highway

 

 

 

Ministry of Communities-RDC #6
Construction of  Profit/Rising Sun NDC Building, Profit/Rising Sun Compound Mahaica Berbice

