Some security guards lighting fire under President’s College tail

People always want feel comfortable. That is why dem boys can’t understand how people can sleep pun de pavement. De pavement always nasty and when rain fall it really bad. But dem is sick people.

People who head good know bout cleanliness. Even poor people does mek sure dem house clean. Dem is de people who like nice bed and nice things. Dem toilet does clean, too. But dem is e people who go to wuk as security guard because dem ain’t got education to command a fancy job wid big pay.

A set of dem guards wukking at President’s College. Dem is people who lef dem home clean. Dem is people who if dem using a yard toilet, does scrub de floor and de seat. But at dem wuk place is like de people in control ain’t got a sense of cleanliness.

Dem boys know cleanliness is next to godliness but de people at President’s College got to ne de devil. De toilet nasty to de point that de guards believe that it can never become clean again. De try to get a union but de President’s College people telling dem no. Even de guard company don’t want nutten to do wid union because it mean that somebody gun watch dem all de time.

Suh de President’s College people tell de guards how de toilet gun stay nasty and the guard service tell dem no union. That is something wha politicians does do. People does complain bout bad road but de government don’t fix de road until elections.

Is only when de people protest and shut down de road that de government does run and do something. Is de same thing happening wid de guards. De toilet stink but nobody ain’t doing nutten so de people protesting.

Is just like de politicians. When dem tail pun fire you does get action. Dem guards gun treat de guard service de same way. Dem is de ones who does underpay de guards in de first place. And these days when people don’t want to wuk de strike gun really wake dem up.

Talk half and watch security guards put some behind on fire.