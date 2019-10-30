Gold miner, bandits shootout… Four charged with murder, four with accessory to murder

Two weeks after the brazen killing of prominent gold miner, Deon ‘Mow’ Stoll, eight persons have been charged in relation to his murder.

Four were charged with murder while the others, who all appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court, were charged with accessory to murder.

Charged with murder in the course or furtherance of a robbery committed on Deon Stoll, are Shane “Demon” Morgan called ‘Delon Morgan’, Roberto Sankar, Wayne St. Hill and Steve Rollox.

Odessa St. Hill, called ‘Baby’, Dr. Alanzo De Santos, Duncan Vanvield called ‘Blackboy’ and Keith McKenzie were charged with accessory after the fact.

Attorney-at-law Adrian Thompson represented Shane Morgan and Wayne St Hill.According to the attorney, Morgan is a 33-year-old construction worker of 43 East La Penitence Georgetown, while St Hill is as 38-year-old of Kitty, Georgetown.

The attorney stated that Morgan has a puncture wound to his chest which is in the latter stages of healing.

However, he said that the police are claiming it is a gunshot wound. He added that police are claiming that Morgan has two gunshot wounds.

Attorney-at-law Clevon Humphrey is representing Roberto Sankar.

He told the court that his client is a 28-year-old bar owner of Lot 6 Pigeon Island, East Coast Demerara. According to the attorney, the police allegedly have a video showing his client’s car in the area where the miner was killed.

Rollox, who was not represented by an attorney, told the court that he is a 34-year-old taxi driver of 55 Peter’s Hall, East Bank Demerara.

All the attorneys for the other defendants in relation to the accessory after the fact charge, made bail applications for their clients.

Attorney Latchmie Rahamat, who represented Odessa St Hill, said that her client is a 37-year-old graphic artist from 27 Delph Street, Campbellville.

She argued that her client should be granted bail citing the fact that the charge is a principal offence to murder. She added that her client had no knowledge that her cousin Morgan was involved in any criminal matters.

The attorney further stated that Odessa St. Hill has been cooperating with the police and was even reportedly promised to be released on bail and used as a prosecution witness.

But Police Prosecutor Neville Jeffers objected to bail, arguing that the defendant is charged in relation to a murder and the allegations of promises to the woman are false.

Prosecutor Jeffers also said that his grounds for objection include the penalties and nature of the offence. He stressed that evidence presented will prove that the defendant knowingly assisted her cousin.

Joining attorney Rahamat in a bail application was Attorney at law Eustace Anderson, who represented Dr. De Santos.

He said his client is 33-year-old and was brought before the court on his birthday. The lawyer said De Santos is a medical doctor, a second lieutenant in the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) of 136 Prospect, East Bank Demerara.

The attorney argued that the charge is a principal offence to murder and police promised De Santos would be released on bail and used as a prosecution witness.

The attorney also said that his client is willing to comply to any conditions laid down by the court once granted bail.

He included that earlier this year his client was the driver of a motor vehicle which was involved in a fatal accident.

But Prosecutor Jeffers again objected to bail based on the fact that the defendant is charged in relation to a murder and the fact that the police allegedly have video evidence in which the defendant admitted to assisting Morgan with a gunshot injury.

He also argued that Odessa had taken the doctor from his home to treat her cousin, Duncan Vanvield.

The attorney for Keith McKenzie told the court that his client is a 53, and resides at Lot 103 East La Penitence. He said his client is a taxi driver and as a result of being in police custody McKenzie missed his only daughter’s wedding ceremony.

The attorney said that McKenzie was at the taxi base when a customer, whom he does not know, turned up and requested transportation.

He added that the taxi service radio system would have proof that his client called in asking for the fare to head to a location in Berbice. He claimed that it was while transporting his passenger that McKenzie was stopped during a road block at Cove and John East Coast Demerara.

Prosecutor Jeffers also objected to bail for this defendant. He said that Mc Kenzie is charged in relation to a murder and his role in the case will come out during the trial.

The police had issued a wanted bulletin for Morgan. Further objection was made based on the penalties of the allegation.

Vanvield, who was not represented by an attorney, told the court that he is a 36-year-old welder and fabricator of 741 Chesterfield Drive Sophia.

The prosecutor said that he needed a few more statements, medical report, analyst report and the report from the video analyst to complete his file for preliminary inquiry (PI)

Magistrate McLennan remanded all of them to prison until November 15.

Meanwhile, Shane Morgan called ‘Demon’, Duncan Vanvield called ‘Blackboy’ and Yogonand Basdeo, a 30-year-old taxi driver of Lot 66 North Sophia, East Street Georgetown, were also charged for allegedly robbing a China Trading employee last month.

The charge read that on September 30, 2019 at Robb Street, Georgetown, they robbed Yong Quan Bi of $3.2M property of China Trading.

They were remanded to prison on this charge and are expected to return to court on November 19.

The brazen attack on Stoll occurred on the morning of October 14, last, shortly after 10:00 hrs in front of El Dorado Trading, a gold dealer.

Security videos showed a Toyota 212, later determined to be a vehicle in which Stoll was seated, pulled into the driveway of El Dorado. Another car following closely behind, pulled up and two men, masked, ran out.

They converged on Stoll’s car; one to the passenger side where the businessman was seated and the other to the driver’s side.

The driver was seen getting out the car and wrestling with one of the masked men.

On the other side, Stoll and the other bandit started to shoot at each other.

The gunman was seen falling twice as while retreating to the getaway car.

Both he and the other bandit abandoned their attempts. The video later showed the wounded Stoll clutching his side.

Police later impounded the alleged getaway car at Peter’s Hall, East Bank Demerara.

The alleged getaway driver, Steve Rollox, was reportedly arrested gambling at the Princess Casino, Providence.

The police had issued wanted bulletins for Lennox Estwick, 23, from Linden and Morgan. Morgan was captured at a roadblock at Cove and John, East Coast of Demerara. He was believed to have been making a dash for neighbouring Suriname.