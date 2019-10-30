Refurbished Leslie A. Amsterdam BCB Office re-opens to public 80th Anniversary celebration continue

“We have achieved in the last twenty months, what others in Guyana can only dream about and today, I can safely say is the proudest moment of my Presidency. Two months ago, I was ashamed to invite guests to our office but today we are now in a better position to offer our services to the general public.

The Leslie A. Amsterdam BCB office now reflects the high standards we have set ourselves and all of us involved in Berbice cricket should be proud”.

The words of BCB President Hilbert Foster as he declared the restored Leslie A. Amsterdam BCB Office opened. The restoration of the office was the main project for its 80th Anniversary and was spearheaded by the President, Treasurer Dr. Cecil Beharry, Administrator Angela Haniff, PRO Simon Naidu and Executive Member, Neil Rudder.

Foster recalled that on his election on the 18th of February 2018, it was discovered that the BCB was without its own office and that the old one was not in the best condition. The BCB re-entered into a contract with the owner but Foster stated that the first objective was to get cricket playing on the field and attracting sponsorship.

With the game now on firm footing, it was decided to concentrate on upgrading and refurbishing of the office, completely, which was achieved.

Foster stated that the BCB would now be in a better position to serve the general public, host visitors in comfort, store important records in a safe environment, reduce operating cost and honour it’s heroes in a suitable environment.

The BCB would like to express gratitude to Dr. Tulsi Dyal Singh, Caribbean Nations Group, Food for the Poor, Guyana Prison Service, Colin Elcock, Devindra Bishoo, Anthony Bramble, Gudakesh Motie, Dr. Puran Singh, RHTY&SC, Poonai Pharmacy, D. Balram Shane, Spready’s Snackette, University of Guyana Tain Campus and A. Hamid General Store for supporting the project.

Dr. Tulsi Dyal Singh, who was present at the rededication ceremony, hailed the outstanding work of the Foster led administration. He disclosed that the Charlotte Street location was once a favourite of his as it once housed, the Graphic Bookstore and he praised the restoration work.

Dr. Singh, who has donated millions of his own funds to the development of the game in the Ancient County, stated that he was very impressed by the work of the BCB, its regular reports and accountability.

The BCB office is named the Leslie A. Amsterdam Memorial office in tribute to the late President of the board and former Berbice opening batsman. Amsterdam received a national award – Arrowhead of Achievement (AA) – and served as President between 1968-1969 then from 1987 – 1999, when he passed away.