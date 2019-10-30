Pooran Singh to lead Fisherman Masters in PM T20 Cup

Latest update October 30th, 2019 12:59 AM
Pooran Singh has been named Captain of the Fisherman Masters team for the 3rd edition of the Prime Minister’s T20 Cup which is set to commence on Friday in Georgetown. The team will be competing in the Over-45 category and includes all-rounders Patrick Khan, Zameer Hassan, hard hitting opener John Sumair and experienced middle order batsman Jagdesh Persaud.
In an invited comment, Captain Singh told Kaieteur Sport that they are raring to go. He informed that they have played a number of warm-up matches recently and recorded wins over Regal Masters and Wellman Masters which has boosted their confidence.
The skipper said that his side is a well balanced unit and they will focus on one game at a time. Fisherman Masters went down to Wellman Masters in the semi final of last year’s competition and they have been drawn alongside defending champions Regal Masters, Wellman Masters and HS Masters in this year’s edition.
The team reads; Pooran Singh, Jagdesh Persaud, Zameer Hassan, John Sumair, Patrick Khan, Stanley Mohabir, Robert Mohan, Troy Ramsaywack, Baldeo Persaud, Kavish Persaud, Jai Ram, Richard Kellawan, Hemraj Pillay and Danny Thomas.
Oct 30, 2019The third edition of the Annual Turbo knockout Football tournament was launched yesterday with twenty teams announced as participants. They are Georgetown Football Club, Camptown Football Club,...
Oct 30, 2019
Oct 30, 2019
Oct 30, 2019
Oct 30, 2019
Oct 30, 2019
From the time Cheddi Jagan and Forbes Burnham headed their own organizations, Guyana’s political culture has been shaped... more
Guyana’s electricity is erratic because there is a mismatch between demand and supply. The situation is compounded when... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders The business community in the Caribbean – both foreign and local – has made no collective statement... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]