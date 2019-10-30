Latest update October 30th, 2019 12:59 AM

Pooran Singh to lead Fisherman Masters in PM T20 Cup

Pooran Singh has been named Captain of the Fisherman Masters team for the 3rd edition of the Prime Minister’s T20 Cup which is set to commence on Friday in Georgetown. The team will be competing in the Over-45 category and includes all-rounders Patrick Khan, Zameer Hassan, hard hitting opener John Sumair and experienced middle order batsman Jagdesh Persaud.

Zameer Hassan

In an invited comment, Captain Singh told Kaieteur Sport that they are raring to go. He informed that they have played a number of warm-up matches recently and recorded wins over Regal Masters and Wellman Masters which has boosted their confidence.
The skipper said that his side is a well balanced unit and they will focus on one game at a time. Fisherman Masters went down to Wellman Masters in the semi final of last year’s competition and they have been drawn alongside defending champions Regal Masters, Wellman Masters and HS Masters in this year’s edition.
The team reads; Pooran Singh, Jagdesh Persaud, Zameer Hassan, John Sumair, Patrick Khan, Stanley Mohabir, Robert Mohan, Troy Ramsaywack, Baldeo Persaud, Kavish Persaud, Jai Ram, Richard Kellawan, Hemraj Pillay and Danny Thomas.

