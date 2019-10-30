Pedal cyclist, 21, dies on E’bo public road.

Govindra Prashad of Somerset and Berks, Essequibo Coast, met his demise on Monday after he was struck down by a speeding motor car on the Evergreen Public Road.

According to reports, Prashad worked at a popular rice mill in Evergreen. He was on his way home from work when disaster struck. Based on reports, the incident occurred some time between 18:30 hrs. and 19:00hrs Monday night.

Investigations disclosed that at the time of the incident, Prashad was heading home on his bicycle.

Motor car PXX 6207, which was driven by a 21-year-old resident from Charity, was heading west along the public road. According to sources, the driver lost control and collided with the rear wheel of Prashad’s cycle.

The young man was reportedly dragged under the motor car, a black Toyota Fielder.

Prashad was picked up in an unconscious state and was rushed to the Oscar Joseph Hospital in Charity, before being transferred to the Suddie Public Hospital. It was on his way to the Suddie Public Hospital, however, that he succumbed to his injuries.

When Kaieteur News spoke with family members yesterday, they explained that they observed injuries primarily to the young man’s head.

“We noticed mostly head injuries, and he was bleeding profusely from his nose, ear and mouth,” said the dead man’s uncle.

The driver reportedly fled the scene after realizing that he had struck down Prashad. His attempt to escape lasted only for a short while, however, since his tyre suffered a puncture almost a mile from the scene.

A Breathalyzer test was carried out and it was revealed that the driver was under the influence of alcohol.

This publication understands that the now dead man, was one of two sons of Chamelia Prashad, better known as Surita, and Bedi, better known as Raja.

According to reports, the driver of the Toyota Fielder was involved in several road accidents. The dead man’s mother, Chamelia Prashad, said that she is prayerfully asking that justice be served.

“I just want justice for my son. It wasn’t easy bringing him up from a baby to age 21 and then he life just got snatch away by a drunk driver. I know that if man system can’t give me justice, god will give me the justice I need.”