Latest update October 30th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Mother of one missing after leaving for Mandir on Diwali night

Oct 30, 2019 News 0

A 27-year-old mother of one is missing after she left her home at Number 36 Village, Corentyne, Berbice to go to a Mandir last Sunday.

Missing: Hemwattie Singh

Missing is Hemwattie Singh, called Mona.
In a brief telephone interview, her mother, Debbie Ramsew, told Kaieteur News that her daughter was wearing a red and gold sari, but did not say which Mandir she was heading to. A missing person report has since been filed.
The worried mother does not believe her daughter would stay away on her own volition, since she has a one-year old child. She recently separated from her husband after developing marital issues.
Ramsew is appealing to anyone who may have information pertaining to her daughter’s disappearance to contact her on cell numbers 6541544 or 6536594.

More in this category

Sports

Third edition of Turbo KO Football Tournament launched

Third edition of Turbo KO Football Tournament launched

Oct 30, 2019

The third edition of the Annual Turbo knockout Football tournament was launched yesterday with twenty teams announced as participants. They are Georgetown Football Club, Camptown Football Club,...
Read More
Athletes to battle at Kares Fitness Expo this weekend Strongman contest on the cards

Athletes to battle at Kares Fitness Expo this...

Oct 30, 2019

GFF/Concacaf host inaugural Next Play Coaches Workshop Ten schools involved in Pilot Project

GFF/Concacaf host inaugural Next Play Coaches...

Oct 30, 2019

Wray, Welcome slam half centuries as North Georgetown, St. Pius triumph

Wray, Welcome slam half centuries as North...

Oct 30, 2019

Third edition of Turbo KO Football Tournament launched

Third edition of Turbo KO Football Tournament...

Oct 30, 2019

Refurbished Leslie A. Amsterdam BCB Office re-opens to public 80th Anniversary celebration continue

Refurbished Leslie A. Amsterdam BCB Office...

Oct 30, 2019

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019