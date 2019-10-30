Mother of one missing after leaving for Mandir on Diwali night

A 27-year-old mother of one is missing after she left her home at Number 36 Village, Corentyne, Berbice to go to a Mandir last Sunday.

Missing is Hemwattie Singh, called Mona.

In a brief telephone interview, her mother, Debbie Ramsew, told Kaieteur News that her daughter was wearing a red and gold sari, but did not say which Mandir she was heading to. A missing person report has since been filed.

The worried mother does not believe her daughter would stay away on her own volition, since she has a one-year old child. She recently separated from her husband after developing marital issues.

Ramsew is appealing to anyone who may have information pertaining to her daughter’s disappearance to contact her on cell numbers 6541544 or 6536594.