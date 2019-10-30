Former MMC guard to serve 12 years for shooting death of co-worker

Kevin Stephens, formerly of La Penitence, Georgetown, was yesterday given a 12- year prison term for fatally shooting his co-worker,

Herbert Verwyane, who was a guard attached to the MMC Security Force.

Stephens, who was a guard at the same company, was initially charged for murdering Verwayne, a father of five, of 710 Tuschen, East Bank Essequibo.

The murder accused, however, opted to plead guilty to the lesser offence of manslaughter.

Police said that the shooting occurred at around 08.00 hrs on September 17, 2016 at Happy Acres, East Coast Demerara.

It was reported that Stephens, who armed himself with a shotgun, accused Verwayne and other workers of making, “ill remarks” about his relative.

He then fired a shot. Verwayne, who was shot to the neck, was pronounced dead on arrival at the Georgetown Public Hospital.

The other worker was wounded during the shooting incident.