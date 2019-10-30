Fire destroys upper flat of Port Mourant home

Three adults and four children are now homeless after a fire destroyed the upper flat of a building at Miss Phoebe, Port Mourant, Corentyne, Berbice.

Angela Doman, a Chinese restaurant employee, said she left home around 11.30 hrs yesterday.

Her mother, brother and niece were home.

About an hour and a half later, she received a telephone call from her sister, who said their home was on fire.

When she arrived home, she noticed her mother was suffering from burns on her arm and face.

She was told that her mother had ventured into the upper flat with a bucket of water to douse the flames.

“My mother was in the hammock and she said she fell asleep and my brother’s daughter was playing in the yard. So,the neighbour saw the fire and call my sister that live over the other side and told her that mommy house on fire.

“Me sister run and start holler…then mommy get up and run upstairs with a bucket of water trying to out the fire.” Doman said the fire reportedly started in the front bedroom but no-one dwells in that room. She was informed by her sister that a wire located at the front of the house was sparking earlier that morning.

She is estimating over five hundred thousand dollars in losses including school clothing and supplies for her children. The owner of the building lives overseas. Doman stated that the fire service arrived swiftly and managed to safe a small section in the lower flat.

Persons willing to assist the family to rebuild or the children with school supplies can make contact with the family on 664-8793.