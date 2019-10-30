Athletes to battle at Kares Fitness Expo this weekend Strongman contest on the cards

A number of top local athletes will test their skills, fitness and strength against their Surinamese counterparts this weekend at the 5th edition of the Kares Fitness Expo, organised by Fitness Games Guyana.

The event which was launched last night at Kares Crossfit, 77 Erving and Anira Streets, Queenstown will get underway at 17:30hrs on Saturday with a Cancer Awareness Glow Walk from Genesis Fitness Gym on Durban Street and proceed to Mandela Avenue, west onto Homestretch to finish at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall where athletes will meet Noshavyah King, the only licensed Zumba Instructor in Guyana. It is expected to last about 25 minutes.

The highly anticipated cross fit events will commence at 14:00hrs on Sunday. Scaled athletes and RX teams will compete in three events each. A total of 35 cross fit athletes are expected to take part.

Event organsier, Jordana Ramsay-Gonsalves said in an effort to encourage athletes to participate the title sponsor Kares Group of Companies has decided to increase all the cash prizes and make sure that every athlete is rewarded for their effort.

“We as Organisers recognise the effort and sacrifice that each athlete has to put in to stay competitive in the sport,” she added. These winning male and female athletes will receive $150,000, the runner-up will pocket $100,000, third place $75,000, fourth place $50,000 and fifth place finisher, $25,000.

The victorious male and female RX Teams will receive $200,000, second place $150,000 and third place $100,000 – all remaining teams will get $50,000 each. Every other athlete will be given a participation award of $10,000.

The over 30 athletes will be rewarded as follows; 1st place $50,000, 2nd 30,000 and 3rd 25,000.

Ramsay- Gonsalves indicated that they will be rewarding a Spirit of the Games Award to two Crossfit athletes, each receiving $25,000.

“During our transition from one event to the next we will have our customary crowd participation events like burpee challenges and push up challenges,” she said. The Kares Fitness Expo will end with the exciting and entertaining, Strongman competition.

Julio Sinclair took the title of Strongest Man last year while Donovan Dongo of Suriname was the title holder the previous year.

“This year we have our star Guyanese strongmen like Carlos Patterson and Oryan Joseph working hard to take the title. We also have five strongmen coming in from Suriname, so there is an exciting line up of events to entertain the crowd,” she informed.

The strongman athletes will walk away with the following cash prizes 1st place $150,000, 2nd 125,000 and 3rd place $100,000. All other strongman athletes will receive $25,000. Tickets cost $1000 for Saturday’s Cancer Awareness Glow walk and Soca Zumba Glow Party.

On Sunday tickets are only $500 and are available at Genesis Fitness Gym on Durban Street and Fitness Express on Sheriff and Johns Streets.

She expressed gratitude to Kares CrossFit, Kares Engineering, Lotus Hardware, Ansa McAl with their brands I Cool Water, Lucozade and Mackeson, Berkinstock Guyana, St. Joseph Mercy Hospital, National Sports Commission, Fitness Express and Genesis Fitness Express.

Paul Meusa of Kares Crossfit stated that they are more than happy to be part of anything that promotes the health and well being of the nation. “We have been part of this event as title sponsors for the past three years and now we are even more excited about this event which aims to encourage others to get involved. “We have acknowledged the efforts of the athletes in a very tangible way and we hope to have an incident free event.”

Triston Joseph of Ansa McAl said they happy to be on board with this event which seeks to promote the health of individuals involved. He commended the cross fit team for promoting fitness among Guyanese while Icool and Locozade Brand Manager, Fharis Mohamed stated that a lot of people have become more health conscious and pledged their continued support.

Enoch Gaskin CEO of St. Joseph Mercy hospital said they are celebrating 74 years as a health care institution in 2019 and this is the ideal event to show their interest in promoting good health. He spoke about the high intensity level the athletes have to display in order to be successful.

Chetram Bux of Berkinstock added that they are excited to be part of this event and noted the importance of fitness and health. He said they are looking forward to a successful event.

Event Organsier Jamie Mc Donald indicated that the events will be a mixture of gymnastics, cardio and weightlifting, while the strong man segment includes bag throw and a vehicle dead lift which will be done for the first time in Guyana. (Zaheer Mohamed)