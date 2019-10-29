WDFA Senior League Uitvlugt Warriors and Crane Rovers trounce opponents

A brace from Senior ‘Golden Jaguar’ Trayon Bobb helped to cement a 3-0 win for Uitvlugt Warriors over Western Pumas when play in the West Demerara Football Association Senior League continued on Sunday at the Uitvlugt Community Centre Ground.

Bobb found the back of the nets in the 13th and 16th minute with the other goal coming off the boot of Clem Brotherson in the 21st minute.

In the other match, Crane Rovers drove past Hurry ATE 4-1. Ronsford Williams was on target in the 7th and 46th minute with one each from Akeem Pinder (30) and Kwesi Henry in the 55th minute. Nashua Livan scored Hurry ATE’s consolation goal.