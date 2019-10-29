Team Guyana Robotics wins Albert Einstein gold medal – ranked 39 out of 190 countries at First Global Challenges

“The experience I had this year at the competition was an amazing one, from the beginning right up to the end,” a participant who represented Guyana at the First Global Robotics Challenges, in Dubai shared.

After three days of the tournament, team Guyana came out successful on Saturday with six wins and three losses. Guyana is said to be amongst the best 25% teams in the world rankings.

Team Guyana was ranked at 39th out of 190 countries, which was a part of the First Global competition and also received a gold medal– the Albert Einstein Award.

This award is for the robot, which performed the best during the tournament. It illustrates all the beliefs of the First Global Robotics Community.

Eight Guyanese travelled to Dubai for the tournament– Arriana Mahase, Michael Sampson, Shamar Stewart, Sahief Poese, Maryam Bacchus, Joshua Reese, Daniel Eastman and Kyle Dos Santos.

Poese shared that they faced some difficulties at first with the robot reaching to Dubai the night before the first day of competition but when it arrived, they put in the time and did some last minute adjustments on their robot.

“People didn’t know our motors broke once and the server the other time during a game, since we played through it and acted as if nothing was wrong. We showed professionalism; either we win or lose,” Poese added.

The team didn’t face any other mechanical difficulties with the robot since it worked as it should after the two system failures.

Another participant Sampson said, “We had sleepless nights together building the robot as a team. We faced a few other challenges but overcame them during the competition preparation.”

Sampson added that even though the competition was fun, the experience he had in Dubai meeting other people and making friends from various countries and even competing with some recognised countries was superlative.

The team shared that the members are extremely happy and grateful for the experience to be able to represent Guyana at a Global level and to do such an amazing job.

They added that they would like to thank their sponsors, family and friends who encouraged them.