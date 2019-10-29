Signboards on GPL poles against the law

The Guyana Power and Light (GPL) has issued a public notice on the illegal placement of signs on the utility poles. This notice was made two weeks ago. The Ministry of Public Infrastructure recently reiterated this announcement.

Despite effort by the power company, businesses and individuals continue to place signs on GPL poles not just in the city but across the country.

GPL on Friday, repeated this announcement publicly stating that the placement of signs on the company’s utility poles is ‘illegal and dangerous’.

It added, “The general public is asked to desist from affixing signage(s) to the company’s poles. This illegal and dangerous practice is a safety and health hazard for both the company’s technicians (Field Staff) and private citizens.”

According to the Section 5.4 of GPL’s Standard Terms and Conditions (STC) for Electric Services, “Customers shall not place any structure that would interfere with the proper and safe operation of access to the Company’s facilities…”

The company highlighted that private contractors and or Government Agencies executing infrastructural works within close proximity (approximately 20 feet) to GPL’s network are required to notify the company within 72 hours prior to commencement of work.

The company explained that this is necessary in order to facilitate the safe execution or that work can be determined and analysed before undertaken.

GPL noted that the company will not be liable for any injury and or loss that may result from the improper use of its poles. It added that the company is not liable for the loss or injury resulted from unauthorized work within close proximity of its network.

The Standard Terms and Conditions (STC) for Electric Services is a legal document of GPL that was originally approved on 1st October, 1999. The amendments inserted being approved by the Prime Minister of Guyana as per second letter dated 24th March, 2000.