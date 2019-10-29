Savory hoping to capitalise on chances at Regional Super 50

By Zaheer Mohamed

Essequibo wicket-keeper batsman Kemol Savory will be looking to put his best foot forward in the upcoming Cricket West Indies Colonial Medical Insurance Super 50 which starts on November 6 in Trinidad and Tobago and St. Kitts.

Savory’s outstanding performances in the recently concluded SBF Petroleum 50-over Franchise League earned him a call up to the Guyana Jaguars side. He scored 336 runs and effected 18 dismissals to earn the Most Valuable Player award.

Speaking with Kaieteur Sport following a training session yesterday at the National Track and Field Centre, Leonora, Savory said he is happy to be included in the national team and will be hoping to capitalise on every opportunity he gets. “After putting in the hard work over three years, it finally paid off and it’s a great feeling,” he added.

Savory said he was pleased with his form in the Franchise League, but added there is always room for improvement. “I must give thanks to the Almighty for the way I played in the league. While I got among the runs and contributed positively towards the team, I am always looking to improve my strengths and challenges.”

He stated that while he is delighted to be included in the team, he is looking forward to the challenges and want to reward the fans for their support, “I just want to go out there and help the team be successful. “It’s important to get the basics right and support my team mates.

Speaking on the final round game, where Essequibo lost to East Bank Demerara at Everest, Savory credited East Bank Demerara for the way they played. “We were chasing a decent total, but we needed to bat in partnerships a bit more and had we done that we could have put ourselves in a better position to cross the final hurdle.”

The left-handed, East Bank Essequibo resident said he is pleased with his personal form heading into the Super 50 tournament. “I am pleased with my form at the moment, there is some improvement from last year and I am in better shape this time around. I am looking forward to grab the opportunity with both hands and help the team in every way I can.”

Guyana Jaguars, last year’s beaten finalists, are in group B alongside West Indies Emerging Players, hosts Trinidad and Tobago Red Force, Windward Islands Volcanoes and The United States of America.

Group ‘A’ consists of defending champions Combined Campuses and Colleges Marooners, Leeward Islands Hurricanes, Jamaica Scorpions, Barbados Pride and Canada.