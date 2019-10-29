Pesticide Awareness Week… Agri-Minister calls for a reduction in chemical usage

The Pesticides and Toxic Control Board (PTCB), under the Ministry of Agriculture is aiming at discontinuing the use of all pesticides and toxic chemicals in Guyana. This information came from a statement put out by Noel Holder, Minister of Agriculture.

From October 27, 2019, to November 2, 2019, Guyana’s Agricultural sector along with the rest of the Caribbean will observe Pesticide Awareness Week 2019, under the theme “Building Awareness and Capacity for a Healthy Nation, Through Sustainable Lifecycle Management of Pesticides and Promotion of Alternatives.”

The theme highlights that there is a need for a decline in the dependency and use of pesticides. It also brings out that famers have a difficult task protecting their crop and land from insects, weeds and other pests.

Some farmers might be of the opinion that they are obligated to use pesticides to keep way pests and other insects. Research shows that natural alternatives can be used and are effective and safe rather than the dangerous chemicals they use regularly.

“Many farmers use pesticides to increase crop yields by eliminating certain pests, but these chemicals can also harm other plants, fish, birds, beneficial insects, animals and even humans,” the statement read.

Research has shown that there is a connection between the chemical pesticides and cancer, endocrine disorder, developmental delays and birth defects.

With all the risk factors, the Ministry of Agriculture and farmers share a responsibility and commitment to promote reduced usage of pesticides on crops. “As we commemorate the week ahead, let us continue to strive for food safety.”