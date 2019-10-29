Norton Street murder trial… Key witness and car missing on way to court – says Mom

A key witness, in relation to the murder of Marlon Seon Rodney, called ‘George’, is now missing before he could appear in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court to complete his evidence into the murder.

The witness, 36-year-old Collin Rodney, of 70 Joseph Pollydore Street, Lodge, who is also the cousin of the deceased, disappeared on Friday after he left for court.

The distressed mother of the missing man, Jacqueline Hunter, told Kaieteur News that her son left home around 08:45 hrs on the day in question.

“He had to return to court to be cross-examined by the defendants in the matter. When he left home, I didn’t see what he was wearing because by the time I look outside, he was already in his car leaving.”

Ms. Hunter indicated that since Friday her son did not return home and his silver grey Allion motorcar bearing registration number PRR 1076 has since vanished also. She added that calls to her son’s cell phone have gone unanswered, something that her son is not known to do.

Police Prosecutor of the case, Dominic Bess, when contacted by this publication said that the witness did not show up to court for the hearing.

However, Ms. Hunter is of the opinion that the defendants in the matter may have gotten to her son. According to the woman, one of the defendants is deep in drug operations and several witnesses in relation to this matter have received threats. To the best of her knowledge, neither she nor her son has received any threats.

Her son as a key witness is very important as he can place one of the defendants, on the scene of the crime and also testify in relation to his cousin identifying his killer before his death.

A police missing person report has since been made.

Thirty-nine-year-old Osafa Grundell, called ‘Safo’ from Freeman Street, East La Penitence, Georgetown and James Fraser, 21, called ‘Dab’ from Garnett Street, Georgetown are on remand before Senior Magistrate Faith McGusty in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court.

It is alleged that between April 25, and April 30, last, at Norton Street, Lodge, Georgetown, they murdered Marlon Seon Rodney, called ‘George’.

The defendants were not required to plead to the offence as the charge was made indictable.

According to reports, Rodney, a 35-year-old taxi driver of Lot 71 Norton Street, Lodge, Georgetown, was involved in a heated argument with Grundell, Fraser and another man called ‘Curl Up’.

The defendants reportedly pulled out guns and discharged several rounds at Rodney, who was hit in the left leg. A passerby, identified as 24-year-old Shaquille Dion, of Joseph Pollydore Street, Lodge, was also shot in the process.

The injured men were rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) where Dion was treated and sent away, while Rodney was admitted in a critical condition. He later succumbed to his injuries.