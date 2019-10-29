Latest update October 29th, 2019 12:59 AM

Guyanese man gunned down in French Guiana

Oct 29, 2019

A Guyanese man was shot to head by another on Sunday morning with whom he was having a dispute at the time.

St. Hill while alive with his son

Dead Robert Anthony St. Hill.

According to reports, Robert Anthony St. Hill, called “Gully Bobb” was at a party when an argument erupted between him and his assailant.
In the heat of the dispute, the man whipped out his firearm and shot St. Hill to his head.
St. Hill then fell to the floor where he died while awaiting the ambulance.
It was observed in a video sent to this publication that while lying on the ground, St. Hill appeared to be panting for breath and another person trying his best to keep him alive.
Kaieteur News learnt that the argument sparked after St. Hill confronted a promoter who organised a fete, at which his son died three months ago.
The deceased was a former resident of Charlotte Street, Georgetown.

 

 

