Guyanese engineers wanted in oil industry

SBM Offshore is looking for recently graduated engineers to join its Engineering Development Programme. This programme will rotate between various departments, projects and locations to become fully indoctrinated in SBM’s business.

The company stated, “We share values of care and integrity, and are seeking to educate and equip recently graduated engineers with the training and skills they need to steer their career in the Oil and Gas Industry.”

However, the company did not specify what type of engineers it is interested in recruiting. As such, any engineer whether electrical, mechanical or civil among others can apply.

Engineers who are residents of Guyana and have a four-year Engineering degree from a recognised university will be eligible. Applicants must also have the ability and desire to work and travel internationally as well as work with different cultures.

According to the world leader in floating production services, the compensation package includes a permanent, full-time position with competitive salary, and medical and dental benefits. The company will provide extensive safety and technical training for selected applicants.

The Dutch-based company explained that the Engineering Development Programme is meant to provide recently graduated engineers with the foundational knowledge they need to begin in the oil and gas industry.

It added that to achieve this, the engineers will be rotated amongst various departments to learn the key processes and procedures that will enable the efficient support in the company’s projects and operations.

It stated, “You will work at one or more of our International locations to gain exposure to SBM’s different lines of businesses and to help you gain a broad view of how our Execution Centres work collaboratively on a global level to support our Clients.”

The Key Duties of successful candidates entail after the completion of this 12-18 month indoctrination, the engineer and his/her manager will determine which area best suits the graduate’s skills, aptitude and passion.

Applications can be sent to El Dorado Offshore, Lot 23 Brickdam, Stabroek, Georgetown or emailed at [email protected] The closing date for applications is November 17, 2019.

In addition, the company is searching for production technician trainee, mechanical technician trainee and assistant safety officer.

SBM offshore provides floating production solutions to the offshore energy industry, over the full product life cycle. The company is the market leading leased floating production systems with multiple units currently in operation and has unrivalled operational experience in this field.

The company’s main activities are the design, supply, installation, operation and the life extension of Floating Production, Storage and Offloading (FPSO) vessels. They are either owned and operated by SMB Offshore and leased to its client or supplied on a turnkey sale basis.