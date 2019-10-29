Guinness Bar destroyed by fire, neighbours save landlady

Dianne Adolphus was in her house with her daughter and other family members when a fire erupted in the bottom flat of her two-storey property at 19:00hrs.

The bottom flat of the property is home to the popular Guinness Bar located on Joseph Pollydore Street, Georgetown.

According to neighbours, it appeared that Dianne was unaware that her home was on fire, so they rushed out of their houses to alert her to what was taking place. While alerting her, they called the Guyana Fire Service immediately.

Dianne then rushed out of the house in panic with her family members and stood outside.

The North Ruimveldt Fire Station responded quickly and arrived at approximately 19:35hrs and were later joined by other fire units.

They were able to contain the blaze and managed to save the upper flat.

However, the bottom flat, which was rented by Troy Mendonca, the owner of Guinness Bar, was gutted completely nothing was saved.

At first, Dianne Adolphus was very angry because of her suspicions that someone might set her property ablaze, with her inside.

But she soon calmed down and was grateful that her life was spared even though she is quite frustrated. She claimed that her frustration is as result of a recent investment that she made to renovate her entire property.

Speaking with this publication, Troy Mendonca and his family members were unable to hold back their tears. Troy said he has been working there for some 17 years now and had made huge investments. He added that he works every day, but decided to close the business and take a rest yesterday.

While at his home in Eccles, his landlady called and told him that the property was on fire.

He immediately rushed to scene only to be greeted with the sad sight of the devastation caused by the fire. Troy estimates his losses to be around $15 million. He was deeply saddened at the fact that his business was not insured.

Fire Chief Marlon Gentle told reporters that he is grateful that there were no major injuries other than someone who suffered the effects of smoke inhalation.

He said the cause of fire is unclear but it is suspected to be electrical in origin since the fire emerged from bottom flat and close to where the electrical meter was located.

There will be an electrical assessment tomorrow.