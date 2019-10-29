Erratic driver turns Diwali joy to horror at Alexander Village

Drivers and passengers left Sunday night’s Diwali celebrations at the Vishnu Mandir, Alexander Village, with laughter and chatter. Not long after one group was left in a state of shock and disbelief.

Some were about to enter their cars, while others had just entered theirs. A Toyota Premio motorcar PPP 2849 began a smashing spree along the Alexander Village Public Road.

According to one woman, she had just placed her eight-year-old-nephew into the backseat of a pickup and entered the front. While still parked at the side of the road preparing to drive off felt the impact of something slamming into the back of the pickup.

The pickup then proceeded to hit the car parked in front, sending it into the middle of the road.

The woman then recalled that the driver then reversed crashing in other cars before coming to a halt in the middle of the road some distance away.

A police officer who was on the scene told this publication that after the car stopped its smashing spree, the driver exited and decided to run.

However, he was caught by other police officers who were close by. When asked what caused him to damage so many cars, he responded that he had a brake failure.

Eye witnesses said that the driver sped across the traffic light, lost control and began his destructive path by hitting a parked minibus with passengers. He followed this up by hitting a few more cars and finally crashing directly into the parked pickup.

While Kaieteur News was on the scene, it was noted that a few drivers and passengers were now arriving from the Mandir.

They saw the wrecked car in the middle of the road and began to enquire. When they realised that their cars were also smashed, they began to scream.

One woman began to use “colourful” language as she came to grips with seeing the condition in which her car was left.

Another man began to hold this head and shouted “Hey! Hey! Hey!” as he noticed his car in the middle of the road with a huge dent at the rear.

The driver who allegedly had a brake failure was escorted in a police car to the Ruimveldt Police Station.