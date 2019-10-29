Don’t try to build a house in GT

Don’t try to build any building in GT. Dat gon be de most difficult thing anybody can do. Dem businessmen does be cussing till dem tun blue. Nuff of dem does get rob because dem does pay over money to get de system moving and people does tek de money and run away.

De first thing is to get a plan approve. Dat is de city council wuk. De plan does go to a meeting dat does be held once a month, suh if you miss one month, you got to wait fuh de odda one. Money can talk in dis case because de people can easily keep sliding down your plan under de pile.

When de plan approve, you got to send dat plan fuh get approval fuh put in de toilet. Dat mean dat you got to go to GWI. Dat is anodda delay. Dem got to check to see if dem can accommodate anodda toilet in de city.

Dem boys seh when you get approval from GWI, you still got to go to de Ministry of Housing fuh some document. Then you got to go to de Ministry of Health and you got to go to Lands and Survey. By de time dem boys done do all dat, de material rotten and is time to start over.

And going to these places don’t tek into consideration dat dem people who got to sign de approval either absent or tek leave or just stay home dat day. Dem is de people does got dem clerk to seh dat de people got to come back in a month.

People know de system so good dat when dem got to build, dem does set aside a good piece fuh bribe all dem officials. Who don’t pay bribe got to run de risk of building without permission and de spiteful people gon smile.

Then dem gon hire couple people from de ghetto and give dem sledge hammer to break down wha you build.

Dis been happening fuh years. Is only now a couple business people mekking noise. Dem want all de places dat got to give permission merge to become one location. Dat location guh process all documents.

Talk half and mek sure dat yuh got yuh bribe money