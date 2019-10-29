Daughter testifies in trial of accused wife killer

As the trial of 62-year-old Randolph Tahal continues in the Berbice High Court, the daughter of the accused and deceased has testified.

Tahal is on trial for murdering his wife, Janet Tahal, before Justice Brassington Reynolds and a mixed jury. He reportedly committed the act between September 17 and September 19, 2017, at their Lot 95 Smythfield, New Amsterdam, Berbice home.

Attorney-at-law Seeta Bishundial is presenting the state’s case.

The accused, a former driver, is being represented by state-appointed attorney Siand Dhurjon. Daughter of the accused and the deceased, Jennifer Khan, testified that she visited her parents’ home on September 16 and her mother was in good health.

She said that she got a call on the afternoon of September 17 and she hurried to the New Amsterdam Hospital. There, she saw her mother was being placed in an ambulance to be taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital.

She subsequently identified her mother’s body during a post mortem examination at the Georgetown Public Hospital.

Her mother and father would usually consume alcohol on a regular basis, she said.

Also testifying was Police Constable Lorna Grant who is stationed at the Alberttown Police Station and attached to the Georgetown Public Hospital Outpost.

During the afternoon of September 18, last, she was at her post at the GPHC when she received a call and got certain instructions. As such, she went to the Accident and Emergency Department of the Hospital where she made contact with Tahal.

She said that she put an allegation to him about his wife’s injuries and he responded that he went home and found her unconscious and in blood. He doesn’t know what happened the witness told the court.

The witness said she arrested the accused and placed him in custody. A patrol came and took him to the Prashad Nagar Outpost. She did not take a statement from him, she said.

State Prosecutor Seeta Bishundial told the court that the accused had reported that on September 17, 2017, he returned home and upon opening the front door to his house, he found his wife lying naked in their home in a pool of blood with a wound to her head.

She was taken to the New Amsterdam Hospital, before she was transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospital where she subsequently died.

The matter was reported and following investigations, Tahal was arrested at the Georgetown Public Hospital where he had accompanied his wife.

Testifying earlier were Police Detective Corporals Roland Beharry and Lance Corporal Emanuel Davidson. They recalled receiving certain information and after visiting the scene and conducting an investigation, Tahal was arrested as a suspect.

Also testifying was a neighbour, Colin Wilson, who was with the couple during the day. They were said to be drinking.

Attorney Dhurjon crossed examined all the suspects.

The matter is continuing.