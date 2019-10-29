2018 Deadly Piracy Attacks… Lack of sufficient evidence forces extension of CoI

The Commission of Inquiry (COI) into the 2018 deadly piracy attacks on Guyanese nationals off the Atlantic Coast of the Republic of Suriname has been extended by President David Granger. The COI is being conducted by Dr. Rishee Shri Thakur.

The public hearing was scheduled to be completed by September 2, 2019 and the Commissioner was supposed to gather the evidence to ascertain the persons(s) to be charged in relation to the attacks.

However, according to the head of state, there has been insufficient evidence presented to the commission and as such, he has ordered an extension to the inquiry.

President Granger’s comment came during an interview with Gordon Moseley on Sunday last. The inquiry has now been extended to December 31, 2019.

Last year, pirates attacked 20 Guyanese fishermen who were in four fishing vessels in Suriname waters. Some were chopped and some ordered to transfer their catch.

One man reportedly witnessed his captain being trussed up and weighted with a battery and dumped overboard. Another said he saw his colleague’s arm being chopped off. Five men survived by jumping overboard and swimming away.

Days later, another fishing boat was attacked with the captain, a Guyanese, killed and crewmen dumped overboard.

Some 12 fishermen, all Guyanese, are still missing after the deadly attack that took place between the Suriname and French Guiana borders.

A suspect in the deadly attack was remanded to prison on May 12, 2018 for allegedly robbing two fishing vessels – one in 2015 and the other in 2016.

Nakool Manohar, called ‘Fyah’, 39, of Number 43 Village, Corentyne, Berbice, appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court. He faced the indictable charges of robbery under-arms that were filed under Section Three of the Hijacking and Piracy Act Chapter 10:08.

Particulars of the first charge against him alleged that between April 1 and April 30, 2015, in the territorial waters of Guyana in the Corentyne Magisterial District, while in the company of others and armed with guns and cutlasses, he robbed fishing vessel ‘Sir Navin’ of a 248 horsepower engine valued at $2.8M property of Daneshwar Reddy called ‘Smallie’.

It was further alleged that between August 1 and August 30, 2016, in the territorial waters of Guyana in the Corentyne Magisterial District, while in the company of others and armed with guns and cutlasses, he robbed fishing vessel ‘Captain Vickesh’ owned by Vickesh Balkissoon.

The fishing vessel is valued at $2.3M. Nakool Manohar was arrested on May 2, 2018 and was kept in custody up until his arraignment before the Chief Magistrate after police filed a Habeas corpus in the High Court and were granted extension in time to detain the suspect.

Law enforcement here and in Suriname treated the pirate attack as a reprisal crime for the murder of Nakool Manohar’s brother, Somnauth, who was killed during a drive-by shooting in Suriname. Like his brother who had residence in Suriname, Nakool Manohar is the owner of several fishing boats.

Police Inspector Gordon Mansfield, who stood for the prosecution in Manohar’s case, had informed the court that persons gave statements to the police implicating Manohar in the armed robberies.

Some of Manohar’s workers were also arrested but were released shortly after. Some of the alleged pirates were also arrested in Suriname.