The Miss Guyana Diwali Sari Pageant: Stunning Beauty and Intelligence

The Miss Guyana Diwali Sari Pageant coincides with the ‘Festival of Lights’.

This prestigious Pageant goes a long way back.

The Guyana Sanaatan Dharma Sabha started this sari contest in 1964; promoting this pageant for 24 years, from 1964 to 1990.

Pete’s Promotions took it over in 1991 and ran it for three consecutive years, followed by Club Illusions Promotion in 1994, 1995, 1996 and 1999.

Pete’s Promotions came back in 1996, making it two Sari Pageants in that year. There were also two sari pageants in 1993, the other one was promoted by Top Rank Promotions, who introduced the talent segment which followed thereafter. Sheik Hussain Promotion promoted the pageant in 2000 and 2001.

The Mahatma Gandhi Organization also organized this annual sari pageant during the 1960s and ‘70s.

According to my research, this Diwali Sari Pageant started at Grove on the East Bank Demerara and was organized by Dr. Balwant Persaud, Pt. Reepu Daman Persaud, Justice Prem Persaud, Mr. Tappie Singh and Mr. Arthur Budhram. It was a two-night event which also included a singing and dancing competition.

For over 30 years this popular instrumental song, ‘Suhanie Raat Nee Dal Chukie’ from the ever green movie ‘Dularie’ was played for the charming contestants to display their richly decorated and elaborate saris.

In 1961, the Diwali crown went to Miss Veronica Singh. There was no sari pageant in 1962 and 1963 due to the riots in then British Guiana at that time. In 1964 Miss Fazia Ali won the sari pageant at Queen’s College Auditorium. The Pageant then moved to East Indian Cricket Ground (now Everest) before going to the National Park.

In 1965 the crown went to Miss Rita Singh, then to Shakira Baksh in 1966, who went on to represent Guyana at the Miss World Beauty Contest in 1967 and was adjudged Second Runner-up.

In 1967 Miss Guytri Singh was crowned queen; Miss Pamela Lord in 1968, who also went on to represent Guyana at the Miss World Beauty Contest in 1969 and was placed third runner-up. Miss Sandra Singh won in 1969; Miss Safurah Khan in 1970; Miss Rehana Ali in 1971; Miss Sherry Yassin in 1972; Miss Mahadai Dass in 1973; Miss Yasmin Hussain in 1974; Miss Pat Tamana in 1975; Miss Leila Samaroo in 1976; Miss Paula Singh in 1977; Miss Radica Singh in 1978; Miss Annette Sahib in 1979; Miss Evelyn Shivdatt in 1980; Miss ZennieIndroutie Dhanraj in 1981; Miss Dianne D’Oliveriain 1982; Miss Neelo Singh in 1983; Miss Natasha Saywack in 1984; Miss Coleen Deterring in 1985; Miss MeenaSandasani in 1986; Miss Sandra Debichand in 1987; Miss Yashoda Persaud in 1988; Miss Nazeela Rahaman in 1989; Miss Kristina Ann Camacho in 1990; Miss Carol Ann Lynch in 1991; Miss Sharon Bhola in 1992; In 1993 there were two Pageants, Miss Marcelle Vereen won at the National Park, and Bidya Persaud at Starlite Drive-in cinema; Miss Elizabeth Persaud in 1994; Miss Nadira Sewsankar in 1995.In 1996, there were two Diwali Sari Queens, Miss Subrina Brijmohan of Pete’s Promotions and Miss Nalini Persaud of Club Illusions Promotions. There was no Sari Contest in 1997 and 1998. In 1999 the crown went to Miss Nadira Yadram; Miss Nellie Lakhan won in 2000, while Miss Hema Taruna Singh copped the crown in 2001. There was no sari contest in 2002. In 2003, the crown went to Subrina Prittipaul.

No Diwali Sari Pageants were held in 2004, 2005, 2006 and 2007. In 2008, Miss Devi Ramcharitar copped the crown at the National Park, but there were no Sari pageants in 2009 and 2010. In 2011 Miss Tonina Samaroo was crowned queen at the National Cultural Centre. Again, there was a break, with no Diwali Sari Pageants in 2012 through to 2018. In 2019 Miss Dhanwanttie AmishaTajeshwar was crowned queen at the National stadium.

It is important to note that Miss Nalini Monasar who wasn’t a Diwali Queen, represented Guyana at the 1971 Miss World Beauty Contest and was placed Third Runner-up.

This sari Pageant continues to attract remarkable young Indian women of stunning beauty and intelligence which is being viewed and admired by thousands of Guyanese locally and internationally.

( Parmanand Sukhu)