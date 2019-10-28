Newly elected UGSS President pledges more focus on student needs

Jafar Gibbons, the newly elected President of the University of Guyana Students’ Society (UGSS) has pledged that under his stewardship the needs of students attending the tertiary educational institution will be paramount.

He intends to work along with his executive to make them aware that there is a body committed to representing their needs.

Gibbons recently spoke to Kaieteur News about his plans for the UGSS.

Gibbons, an International Relations major, believes that the tuition fees being charged by the university are not on par with the standard of facilities being offered across its two campuses at Turkeyen, East Coast Demerara and Tain, Berbice.

“The services rendered are not suitable or not corresponding with the payments. For example, you are paying $1,000 for UG identification badges; but we are past the half way mark for this semester and we still have not received our badges for the current year. We are paying for earning resource, like classroom hours and time at the library; yet if you go to the library you cannot find some of the books. You’re in a classroom but it is hot, you do not have fans in there and it is not well ventilated. So the issue is not necessarily with payment, it is just that the service the university is giving you is not up to standard.’’

At this year’s UGSS elections, it was revealed that more than half of the student population did not vote. Gibbons, however, said he intends to raise awareness about the UGSS.

“Persons need to know that there is a UGSS and that it functions in their interest. For the last few years, students have disconnected from the UGSS; they didn’t even know that there was a body to represent us. Some of them do not know that the UGSS exists and (of) the powers mandated to it. Students have become so disconnected that even when it is voting time, they do not show up at the polls.’’

He revealed that about 15-20 percent of the over 7,000 students between the two campuses voted at this year’s election, which according to him, is a significant increase from previous years. In this regard, he added that under his leadership he will work assiduously to disseminate information about the UGSS, and to let students know that it is here to represent everyone.

Gibbons said, too, that among other things, his intentions is to ramp up security on campuses as, since students have often been robbed while leaving night classes at the Turkeyen Campus. According to him, this problem can be alleviated.

“The reality is we [the students] are not safely protected at campus. My position is that we are not properly secured at campus and if anybody is saying otherwise they are neglecting the truth of the matter and that is bad.’’

The new UGSS President says that he intends to engage the Guyana Police Force to have ranks patrolling the campus and its outskirts and to have them visit the campus throughout the day.

“Just the mere presences of police ranks on campus will deter criminals.’’ He admitted that he was no expert in security, but to him, this is a step in the right direction. Furthermore, Gibbons revealed that the UGSS has already begun its work by ensuring that fans are installed in all classrooms through ‘Project Hotspot’. To ensure that this project is a success, he said that UGSS is seeking the assistance of corporate Guyana.

Already the UGSS has addressed transportation issues facing students. The UGSS has arranged with a bus service for students living along the East Coast of Demerara. The buses are tasked with taking the students from the Turkeyen campus to various locations across the East Coast Demerara corridor at reduced cost.

“This is safer and we are asking students not to walk out of the campus. We are not safe in or outside of the campus. The students have been taking advantage of the East Coast run and I must say it is a very good initiative.” He said that there are not enough buses to facilitate the students and made a call to President David Granger or any other official to donate a bus or two.

He said that talks have begun for a UGSS radio programme, which will be aired once or twice a month. He said that the programme is aimed at highlighting the work of the UGSS.

I usually host an annual football tournament on campus but we are also exploring the idea of hosting the University of Guyana pageantry. If we do host it, it is going to be mind blowing because we have not had it in a while.’’

In closing he said, “We want to engage corporate Guyana in every single thing. Because under my tenure we are not only UGSS, we are UGSS in collaboration with the administration, in collaboration with the students, in collaboration with the masters and the alumni. So we are trying to engage all of Guyana.”

The University of Guyana held the Installation Ceremony for the Executive Council of the University of Guyana Students’ Society (UGSS) for the 2019/2020 Academic Year on October 15, 2019 at the Education Lecture Theatre, Turkeyen Campus.

The faculty representatives are: Sven Anthony, Clebert Wade, Daniel Anthony and Teesha Mangra from the Faculty of Agriculture and Forestry; Junior Alexander, Patrick Benjamin- Huntley and Michael Morrison from the Faculty of Earth and Environmental Sciences; Tavanne Archer, Athena Prentice and Keith Whyte from the Faculty of Education and Humanities; Kevon David, Marvin Scott and Joshua Sargent from the Faculty of Health Sciences; Kimalie George, Sileena Arjune and Shemar Trotman from the Faculty of Natural Sciences; Marissa Scott from the Faculty of Social Sciences; Joshua Trotman, Desmond Kissoon and Shanese Lilly from the Faculty of Engineering and Technology; and Keyon Duke, Ashli Marks and Deamon Whitney from the School of Entrepreneurship and Business Innovation.

The Oath of Office and Installation of the Student President and members of the Executive of the UGSS were administered by Professor Paloma Mohamed, Deputy Vice- Chancellor, Philanthropy, Alumni and Civic Engagement (PACE) and Chair, Transitional Management Committee (TMC) of the University of Guyana.