Min. Lawrence consoles families of Linden accident victims

Upon learning of the tragic deaths of 37-year-old nurse, Eon Reddock and 18-year-old Tristan Clarke of Linden, Minister of Public Health, Hon. Volda Lawrence and a team from her ministry on Saturday made several stops in the town to extend condolences and support to the families and colleagues of the victims.

The first stop was at the Linden Hospital Complex, where Reddock was employed for 13 years; working primarily in the Maternity Ward.

Staff who were quite fond of him could not contain their grief as they recounted what are now cherished memories of Nurse Reddock, who was always known to be fun-loving and willing to go beyond the call of duty.

Minister Lawrence expressed her sadness that yet another asset to the health sector has fallen. She has noted how the loss of Reddock has affected his colleagues.

“I do understand how the staff feel because for us at the policy level, we were already planning to attend the funeral of the staff of the Diamond Diagnostic Hospital [who died in an accident in Friendship, EBD]… Now we got this message, it was really hard for us” the minister said.

Showing their respects, the staff have set up a memorial in the LHC where the fond memories of Eon Reddock are displayed.

At his home, in Amelia’s Ward, the minister visited his mother, Merlene Niles, where a commitment was made for the LHC and the MoPH to cover funeral expenses.

At the One Mile Extension home of private car driver Tristan Clarke, his mother, Maxine Clarke, was inconsolable, revealing that of her four children, Tristan was her only son.

According to family members, Tristan was heading over to his father’s residence in Amelia’s ward when misfortune struck.

Minister Lawrence has ordered counselling for the staff of LHC and immediate families of the two who perished.

Meanwhile, survivors of the accident have been transported to the GPHC.

“We want you to know that we stand with you… Just name it, whatever you need and we [MoPH] are here to support.”

The two men lost their lives after being involved in an early morning accident involving a St. John’s Brigade ambulance and a private car in the vicinity of Obama Drive, Amelia’s Ward last Saturday afternoon.

Reddock was the nurse on duty in the ambulance, which was returning to Linden after transporting an emergency patient to Georgetown.

Clarke, the driver of the private car was allegedly speeding when the incident occurred.

Minister Lawrence has received a preliminary report from the board of the Linden Hospital Complex of the circumstances leading up to the involvement of the ambulance in the accident.

The two survivors include an Ambulance Attendant from the St. John’s Medical Brigade, who suffered a fracture. The driver of the ambulance suffered bruises and lacerations but was sent to the GPHC for a CT Scan to be done.

During the period of minister’s visit, those gathered at the two homes stressed the need for drivers to be more careful on the roadways.