Mahaicony homes flooded in minutes, as waves breach barriers

They battled the sea yesterday and the sea won.

After excessive flooding a few weeks ago, residents of the Mahaicony area kept a sharp eye out for the next flood warning and made preparations.

Most persons built up their doorways or blocked up areas with boards to keep the flood waters out, bracing for what they

were told would be the highest tide yet.

But what came was definitely not expected. Yesterday Kaieteur News ventured out into the communities stretching from Colombia to Carlton Hall and what was met was not expected.

There was water along the roadway and several yards were flooded.

Interviews with residents revealed the level of misfortune that they experienced. There was water in homes; in some parts it was as deep as 16 inches.

One woman gave a recount of situations from the last high tide to now.

“After the last one come, the house didn’t flood but we build up like 18 inches because they said that this one was going to be higher.”

The woman lamented that the water suddenly rose and in the space of half an hour she could swim in her kitchen.

The laundry room which houses the washing machine and backup generator as well as the pump was raised 18 inches.

That didn’t prevent the water from completely soaking the appliances and the family fears that when the water recedes the appliances will be damaged beyond repair.

The building, which is the home of Dr. Kavita Singh also houses a pharmacy and items left on ground level were observed floating around.

A Kaieteur News reporter who was given the opportunity to venture in the living quarters as well as the business section had to wade through almost knee-deep water to get to the door.

Sofas, carpets and anything else that could absorb water were soaked. The doctor’s father was seen futilely attempting to pump some of the water out of the house.

The family, as well as their neighbors stated that warnings were sent out that today’s tide will be higher and were wondering if it was time to invest in boats.

Some residents indicated that they had to bring their animals from their pens and into the yard since pens were flooded and pastures completely submerged in saltwater. An elderly woman was observed transporting her chickens in picnic baskets as she sought higher ground to save her source of income.

A trip out to the sea defences revealed rotting paddy and stagnant and foul-smelling water.

There were a number of heavy duty vehicles traversing the dam leading to the seashore as contractors were working tirelessly to have the issue rectified.

However, they seem to be at a bit of a disadvantage as Mother Nature seemingly had the upper hand. A wall built was along the entire length of the dam to hold back the waters that overflowed the confines of the Bellamy Canal.

However, water could be seen seeping through the base of the dam, and a hymac operator was frantically trying to seal the breach.

Crossing the Bellamy Canal and heading to the seashore, hymac and heavy duty truck operators were piling a hung load of sand on the seashore in an attempt to absorb some of the water and to possibly buy themselves a little more time.