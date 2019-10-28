KN journalist cops top awards for Oil and Gas coverage

– Others recognized for coverage of Human Rights, Sports, and Politics

More than 20 journalists received awards on Saturday night at the Savannah Suite of the Pegasus Hotel from the Guyana Press Association (GPA) in recognition of their outstanding coverage of issues in sectors such as agriculture, politics, and finance.

Kaieteur News’ Senior Journalist , Kiana Wilburg, copped the first and second place awards for coverage of Oil and Gas issues along with the second place award for reporting on Science and Technology.

The GPA noted that this year, there were 18 categories, one of which had to be dropped due to what the judges said were poor quality of entries.

Radio Broadcaster, Feliz Robertson who hosted the annual dinner and awards ceremony revealed that this year, there were almost 260 entries from some 35 participants.

Robertson noted that previously, the GPA had categories for radio entries and there were almost no submissions. This year, the Association reduced that category and while it saw two entries, there were no winners.

It was also noted that the sport categories were increased based on suggestions and demands last year.

However, only three entries were received this year. Of note, Robertson said, is that the GPA would be revisiting the photography category as sport images battled strongly with hard and human interest news to gain winning positions.

The judges for this year’s award ceremony included Reuters Photographer Andrea Desilva; Australian Journalist and Author James Massola, now living in Indonesia; Argentine Journalist Nicolas Luca; UWI Lecturer and Communications Consultant Steffon Campbell; Honorary Guyanese and Trinidad Journalist Wesley Gibbings; Barbadian Journalist and Radio Veteran, Julius Gittens; Trinidadian Columnist and Advocate Afra Raymond; UWI Climate Scientist Dale Rankin; Sport Journalist, Lasana Liburd; and Serbian Investigative journalist Gordana Bjeletic.

