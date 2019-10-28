Guyoil/Tradewind Tankers Schools Football…St. John’s defeat Saints in opener; Queen’s thump Charlestown

Latest update October 28th, 2019 12:59 AM
The second annual Guyoil/Tradewind Tankers Schools Football League kicked off yesterday afternoon at the Ministry of Education (MoE) ground on Carifesta Avenue where St. John’s College registered the first win of the 10-team tournament.
St. John’s fired two unanswered goals past St. Stanislaus College (SSC) side. On the score sheet for John’s were, Dawani Austin in the 20th minute and Diquan Bovell in the 52nd. In the feature match of the night, Queen’s College made light work of Charlestown Secondary with a 3-0 win. Barrel DeSantos made no mistake after being played through on goal in the first minute and scored the opening goal for the Queen’s before Andrew Carto equalised fourteen minutes later.
However, Queen’s College that had in defense current Caribbean Junior Squash Champion; Shomari Wiltshire, played better football and got the deserving victory when Kaden Conway (34th) and Diarra Thomas (64th) found the back of the net for an eventually comfortable win.
The winners of this tournament along with the runners-up will qualify for the end of year Goodwill tournament that will include a school team Trinidad & Tobago (T&T), a Hinterland team and an All-Star team.
In addition, the first placed team will pocket $200,000 towards a project of their school’s choice with second place getting $100,000, third $50,000 and fourth place $25,000.
