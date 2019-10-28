Latest update October 28th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

GTTA/NSC/MoE Schools Table Tennis…Chase Academic Foundation clinches Boys’ Elite Team title

Oct 28, 2019 Sports 0

The team comprising of Terrence Rauch, Jamal Nicholas and Kaysan Ninvalle led Chase’s Academic Foundation to a hard found 3-2 win over The Bishops’ High School last night in the Boys Elite Tteam category of Guyana Table Tennis Association (GTTA) in collaboration with the National Sports Commission (NSC) and Ministry of Education (MoE) National Schools Table Tennis

Kaysan Ninvalle, Jamal Nicholas and Terrence Rauch of Chase Academic Foundation that won the Boys Elite Team category.

Championships.
The competition was set to be concluded late last night but up to press time, play had seen Vreed-en-Hoop Secondary beating Bartica A 3-0 to take the Boys Novices Team title. Andell Austin and Peter Persaud won their Singles matches before returning to win the Doubles to close off the championship win.
In the Girls Novices category, Samirah Burrowes of Charlestown Secondary got past her sister Sufah 2-1 to lift the title. Meanwhile, Thuraia Thomas defeated Chrystal Melville 3-0 to win the Elite Girls’ category. The presentation ceremony for the competition is scheduled for Friday at the CASH.

 

More in this category

Sports

Demerara Mutual Fire & Life support WI Over-50s WC quest

Demerara Mutual Fire & Life support WI Over-50s WC quest

Oct 28, 2019

Two trial matches are set for Florida The second edition of the Over-50s Cricket World Cup is billed for March 2020 in Cape Town South Africa and at this stage national teams are at the peak of their...
Read More
Bridgestone Guyana Open 2019…Avinash Persaud makes it ten; returning Guyanese Julia Stephenson first-time champion

Bridgestone Guyana Open 2019…Avinash...

Oct 28, 2019

GTTA/NSC/MoE Schools Table Tennis…Chase Academic Foundation clinches Boys’ Elite Team title

GTTA/NSC/MoE Schools Table Tennis…Chase...

Oct 28, 2019

Guyoil/Tradewind Tankers Schools Football…St. John’s defeat Saints in opener; Queen’s thump Charlestown

Guyoil/Tradewind Tankers Schools...

Oct 28, 2019

GCA’s NBS 2nd Division 40-over cricket…DCC, MYO & TSC in winner’s row

GCA’s NBS 2nd Division 40-over...

Oct 28, 2019

GSSF/B.M Soat annual Costume Match promises to be exciting

GSSF/B.M Soat annual Costume Match promises to be...

Oct 28, 2019

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019