GTTA/NSC/MoE Schools Table Tennis…Chase Academic Foundation clinches Boys’ Elite Team title

The team comprising of Terrence Rauch, Jamal Nicholas and Kaysan Ninvalle led Chase’s Academic Foundation to a hard found 3-2 win over The Bishops’ High School last night in the Boys Elite Tteam category of Guyana Table Tennis Association (GTTA) in collaboration with the National Sports Commission (NSC) and Ministry of Education (MoE) National Schools Table Tennis
Championships.
The competition was set to be concluded late last night but up to press time, play had seen Vreed-en-Hoop Secondary beating Bartica A 3-0 to take the Boys Novices Team title. Andell Austin and Peter Persaud won their Singles matches before returning to win the Doubles to close off the championship win.
In the Girls Novices category, Samirah Burrowes of Charlestown Secondary got past her sister Sufah 2-1 to lift the title. Meanwhile, Thuraia Thomas defeated Chrystal Melville 3-0 to win the Elite Girls’ category. The presentation ceremony for the competition is scheduled for Friday at the CASH.
