Gold miner, bandits shootout…Shop owner who helped trail victim had previously set up armed robbery at his own rum shop

Roberto Sankar and Delon ‘Demon Morgan’, two of the implicated suspects into the death of gold miner, Deon ‘Mow’ Stoll, had previously faced charges related to a robbery they were accused of staging.

In March 2017, Sankar, the proprietor of a SuperBet outlet and others were remanded over a robbery he allegedly staged at his place of business.

The 28-year-old of Lot 6 Pigeon Island, East Coast Demerara, was charged along with Morgan, 33, and Mark Vaughn, 46; both of Lot 27 Dowding Street, Kitty, Georgetown. They were also joined by Kasi Heyligar, 34, of Lot 42 Shell Road Kitty, Georgetown.

It is alleged that on January 30, 2017 at Pigeon Island, East Coast Demerara, they robbed Dexter Lowe of a .32 Taurus pistol; and eight live matching rounds. It was also alleged that on the same day and at the same location they robbed Junior Chung of $1.2M.

According to reports, six gunmen carried out a daring robbery at the sports betting agency and made off with $1.2M. Employees of SuperBet had just collected money from another shop up the East Coast of Demerara and were making a second pick up at Pigeon Island when the ‘bandits’ attacked.

Kaieteur News understands that investigators received information that Sankar was involved in the plotting of the robbery. Police subsequently detained him during which he reportedly confessed to staging the robbery and identified two of his accomplices.

However, these charges were dismissed as the alleged victims failed to turn up in court to give evidence.

In relation to the recent attempted robbery and killing of Stoll, it is said that Sankar, who owns a ‘rum shop,’ was sent earlier in the morning to KGM Security Services on Sherriff Street, Georgetown.

At the location he was made to monitor the movements of Stoll. After Stoll left KGM Security Services, Sankar with the use of a blue car, trailed him into Kitty until a Toyota 212 took over. The occupants of this vehicle then followed Stoll.

Presently in police custody are Morgan, who is suspected to be one of the two bandits caught on camera during the shootout; his female cousin, who allegedly hid him from law enforcers; Steve Rollox, Wayne St. Hill and Dr. Alonzo De Santos.

St. Hill, who operates a tint shop in Kitty, and Morgan are said to be brothers. Rollox, who is from the Bagotstown and Peter’s Hall area, East Bank Demerara, was the first suspect to be arrested.

Alleged to be the getaway driver, Rollox is accused of dumping a Toyota 212 at Peter’s Hall.

After his arrest, investigators then held onto Dr. De Santos and St. Hill.

The doctor stationed at Diamond Hospital and living at Prospect, was alleged to have been picked up and taken to a city location where he treated Morgan for a gunshot wound. He did not report the gunshot wound in accordance with regulations. He reportedly admitted to investigators to treating a wounded man.

Police are reportedly aiming charge both the doctor and the woman for being accessories to a crime.

Last week, the police were granted a one-week extension beyond the 72-hour limit, for the holding of the suspects. A further extension was reportedly granted.

On Thursday, sources close to the investigation said that Morgan has confessed, implicating a number of the persons in custody.

The slain gold miner, Deon ‘Mow’ Stoll, 44, was laid to rest on Tuesday on the Essequibo Coast.

His death led to calls for the Joint Services to lend support to quell the crime situation and to lend security to businesses.

The brazen actions saw residents scattering as gunfire was exchanged between one of the gunman and Stoll on the morning of October 14, last, shortly after 10:00 hrs.

In less than a minute it was over. Four men were left nursing gunshot wounds in front of El Dorado Trading, a gold dealer. One of them was Stoll, who later died at the hospital. Security videos later surfaced and revealed a shocking tale.

A Toyota 212, later determined to be a vehicle in which Stoll was seated, pulled into the driveway of El Dorado. Another car following closely behind, pulled up and two men, masked, ran out.

They converged on Stoll’s car; one to the passenger side where the businessman was seated and the other to the driver’s side.

The driver was seen getting out the car and wrestling with one of the masked men.

On the other side, Stoll and the other bandit started to shoot at each other.

The gunman was seen falling twice as he back-peddled to the getaway car that was waiting. Both he and the other bandit abandoned their attempts. The video later showed Stoll clutching his side, realising he was shot.

The businessman, who owned dredges in the mining areas, was a prominent businessman with interests on the Essequibo Coast, Region Two, and even a hotel in Region One. His death left the mining community reeling, with deep anger.

Since the incident, the police, hot on the tracks of the bandits, managed to seize the getaway car about two days later after it was abandoned at Peter’s Hall, East Bank Demerara.

The alleged getaway driver, Steve Rollox, was reportedly arrested gambling at the Princess Casino, Providence, where investigators tracked him down.

The police had issued wanted bulletins for Lennox Estwick, 23, from Linden and Morgan. Morgan was captured at a roadblock at Cove and John, East Coast of Demerara. He was believed to have been making a dash for neighbouring Suriname.